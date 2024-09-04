Former Arsenal academy star follows Chido Obi-Martin and joins Manchester United

Manchester United have raided Arsenal's famed youth system once again this summer. Young goalkeeper Hubert Graczyk has made the switch to the red side of Manchester following in the footsteps of Chido Obi-Martin.

The 21-year-old joined Arsenal's youth system from Everton seven seasons ago and found himself out of contract this summer. The Polish goalkeeper has represented England at the Under-16, Under-17, and Under-18 levels. Although the Red Devils are yet to officially announce the move, Hubert Graczyk confirmed the news on his Instagram account.

"Buzzing to have signed for this massive club, let's get to work," he wrote.

Manchester United are expected to formally announce the move once their Professional Development League squad is announced. Graczyk has been snapped up by the Red Devils as they look to bolster their youth goalkeeping department.

The Pole was named on the bench in Manchester United U21's 3-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League 2 on August 30.

Graczyk moves to Old Trafford after making 31 appearances for the Arsenal Under-21s during his time at the academy. He spent last season on loan at non-league side Slough Town.

Chido Obi-Martin's move from Arsenal to Manchester United likely to go to court

Another graduate of Hale End, Chido Obi-Martin, is awaiting the confirmation of his move to Old Trafford. The 16-year-old striker emerged as one of the hot prospects in English football after a prolific goalscoring record at the youth level.

The former Arsenal forward scored 32 goals in just 18 matches for the Gunners' Under-18 team. He came into the limelight after bagging 10 goals in a single match against Liverpool's Under-16s.

With the pathway to the senior team being blocked, Obi-Martin opted to switch to United, where he is expected to earn a significantly larger salary. The Denmark youth international's move, however, is yet to be completed.

Manchester United were looking to sign the wonderkid on a free transfer after his contract with the Gunners expired. However, the north London outfit are due a fee because they played a role in his development. The deal has stalled and is likely to end up in court (via GOAL).

Despite no official confirmation of the deal being agreed, Obi-Martin confirmed his move away with a post on his Instagram account with the message:

"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone at Arsenal for the past four years. The experiences and growth I've achieved here have been truly invaluable. A special thanks to the coaches, staff, and teammates at Hale End, the memories made will always be remembered. Thank you once again for this journey. I wish everyone continued success and all the best in the future."

With the two clubs yet to agree on a development fee for Obi-Martin, the case could go in front of a tribunal before the 16-year-old can complete his move to Manchester.

