Former Arsenal defender Lauren says Mesut Ozil can only blame himself for omission from Gunners squad

Former Arsenal defender Lauren has said that Mesut Ozil has only himself to be blamed after he was left out of the Gunners' Premier League and Europa League squads for the 2020-21 season.

The Cameroonian said he still looks up to Ozil as a top player, which is why it was disheartening to see him not being in the Arsenal squad for the season.

However, according to Sky Sports, Lauren has said that eventually Mikel Arteta's need to see his players perform at a certain expected level is what cost Ozil his spot in the squad.

Lauren, however, said that he was concerned by the fact that Ozil's position in the squad has remained the same under a second successive manager, with the German having been ostracized by Unai Emery as well.

"First of all, it's the fault of the player. I believe if you have the quality, if you are a top player, if you are not involved week in week out, I believe that is your own fault," Lauren said.

"Obviously all of the clubs have to try to do their best in order to make the player happy and be in the squad and be in the team and play every weekend."

Lauren questions Mesut Ozil's commitment to Arsenal

Mesut Ozil is set to see out the remaining year on his Arsenal contract

Lauren also said that aside from ability, a player also needs to be fully committed to the team, and questioned whether that could be a possible reason for Ozil being left out of the Arsenal squad.

Lauren's comments come just days after former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had said that Ozil's exclusion from the Arsenal squad was for reasons beyond just football.

"Mesut Ozil is an exceptional football player. What happens at the moment between him and the club looks to be more confrontational. It's not based only on sport,” Wenger told Sky Sports.

Alongside Ozil, Sokratis Papasthatopoulos was also excluded from the Arsenal squad for this season.

Last week, Arteta urged Ozil to train well and be a positive influence around the group and see what happens, but it looks likely the German will move on. His current contract expires at the end of the season, and he could well see that term out at Arsenal.

He is free to talk to non-English clubs to sign a pre-contract agreement in January.