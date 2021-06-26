Former Arsenal midfielder urges club to sign 24-year-old Premier League star - Reports

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has urged the club to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma. Bissouma was one of the standout players for Graham Potter's side last season and has become one of the most in-demand midfielders in the Premier League this summer.

According to the Guardian, Arsenal are confident of completing a £50 million move for Bissouma's Brighton teammate Ben White once the English defender returns from international duty at Euro 2020.

In an interaction with talkSPORT, Ray Parlour said that Arsenal should target the signing of Yves Bissouma after securing the signature of Ben White.

'Bissouma will be superb. I think he is efficient; he has lots of energy, (he's) good on the ball; he's young enough for Arsenal to get four years out of him," said Parlour.

Brighton signed Yves Bissouma from Lille in the summer of 2018. The Mali international has evolved into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League during his two seasons with the club.

Despite enduring a disappointing 2020-21 campaign that saw them end the season in 15th place in the Premier League, Brighton have produced and unearthed some of the finest young talents in the competition.

Players like Yves Bissouma, Ben White and Tariq Lamptey have all been linked with big-money moves to the big-six of the Premier League. Brighton could find it difficult to keep hold of Bissouma and Ben White this summer.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal have all shown an interest in Yves Bissouma this summer. Brighton could reportedly accept a bid in the region of £30 million for the 24-year-old player.

Yves Bissouma could be the perfect partner for Thomas Partey at Arsenal

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey struggled for consistency in his debut season in the Premier League, as the former Atletico Madrid star lacked a reliable partner at the centre of the park.

Thomas Partey was often given too much responsibility and was unable to produce the goods for Arsenal. The potential signing of Yves Bissouma from Brighton could solve a number of problems for the Gunners.

Arsenal will, however, have to get rid of some deadweights such as Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreir and Reiss Nelson before they make a move for Bissouma.

