Former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez reacts to ex-teammate Mesut Ozil's retirement from football

Alexis Sanchez posted a heartfelt tribute after his former Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil announced his retirement from football on Wednesday (March 22).

The 34-year-old German playmaker confirmed his retirement on social media, writing:

"Hello everyone, After thoughtful consideration, I'm announcing my immediate retirement from professional football. I've had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity. But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it's become more and more clear that it's time to leave the big stage of football."

The left-footed German number 10 is a gifted midfielder renowned for his vision and passing abilities. However, he has been plagued with injuries of late. Ozil missed a massive 31 games for his current club Istanbul Basaksehir this season. He has previously played for clubs like Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Fenerbahce.

Ozil and Sanchez played together for Arsenal for three and a half seasons, starting in 2014. They played a total of 123 games together for the Gunners, helping the north London club win two FA Cups.

Ozil registered 44 goals and 79 assists in 254 matches for Arsenal, while Sanchez, who currently plays for Olympique Marseille, scored 80 goals and laid out 45 assists in 166 games for the Gunners.

Taking to Instagram, Sanchez paid tribute to Ozil in a post, writing:

"We really understood each other my friend Mesut. Wishing you the best in your next chapter."

Sanchez moved to Manchester United from Arsenal. After failing to impress at Old Trafford, he was initially loaned out to Inter Milan, who later altered the deal to a permanent one. The South American winger joined Marseille from Inter last summer on a Bosman Deal. He has netted 16 goals in 34 matches for the Ligue 1 side this season.

Tony Cascarino backs Arsenal to lift the PL title ahead of defending champions Manchester City this season

Ozil and Sanchez came close to winning the league for Arsenal in the 2016 season when they finished second in the Premier League. The Gunners, who last won the trophy in the 2003-04 season, are leading the table this season.

Speaking to The Times, former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino backed Arsenal to pip defending champions Manchester City to the Premier League title. He said:

"I would go for Arsenal. Everyone at the club is on board with the approach – the players, the staff and the fans – and the team have belief."

Cascarino added that City still have to compete in the FA Cup and the Champions League, which could prove to be distractions for their title race:

"We all assume that City's brilliance will enable them to win their remaining games, including at home to Gunners, but that is not a given, with the distractions of the Champions League and FA Cup. Arsenal, in contrast, have only the league on which to concentrate."

The Gunners are currently atop the 2022-23 Premier League standings, with a staggering 69 points from 28 games, eight points ahead of City, who have played one game less.

