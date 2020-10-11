Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere on future plans after West Ham release

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere opened up about his future plans after being released by West Ham.

Wilshere, who is still only 28 years of age, is now able to sign with another club on a free - a decision he claims he will take his time with.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Wilshere said that he will carefully assess his options before making his next move.

“I think I want to try something different – I am leaning towards that. Maybe La Liga, Italy, something a little bit different that not many English players have done,"

"At the same time, I am probably going to take a week or two to decide. I was in this position when I left Arsenal and if I have learnt anything from that, it is to take your time and make sure it is right for you.

“Not that I have regrets that I went to West Ham because in my head things would have turned out differently. But this time I am going to take my time and find something that suits me.

Wilshere reveals he contacted Arsene Wenger for advice

Wlishere also revealed in the interview that he turned to a familiar face in Arsene Wenger for advice, after procuring his release from West Ham.

It was under Wenger that Wilshere played his best football for Arsenal and the player hails the legendary French coach as somewhat of a father figure.

“I don’t want to say he’s like my dad, because he’s not my dad, and my dad would be annoyed! But he was almost like that father figure. Even now, when I was going through all this with West Ham I picked up the phone and spoke to him.

“I asked for his advice. He’s almost like the godfather of football. I just listened to his advice and straight away I was like ‘I need to listen to his advice’ because he’s been there for a lot of my career, guiding me from when I was a young player to a senior player at Arsenal. He was unreal for me.”

Wilshere signed for West Ham in 2018 on a £100,000 per week deal but only managed to make 19 appearances over two injury-ravaged seasons for the Hammers.