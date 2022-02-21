Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere signs for Danish Superliga side

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has ended his long spell as a free agent and has signed up with Danish Superliga side Aarhus Gymnastikforening.

Wilshere has been without a club for almost eight months after leaving Bournemouth at the end of the last season.

The former England international started the current campaign by training with the Italian side Como. However, since he didn't have an EU passport, Wilshere could not sign with the Serie B club.

The 30-year-old then returned to Arsenal in a bid to gain full fitness. However, he didn't sign a contract with the London side.

On Sunday, Wilshere's move to Aarhus Gymnastikforening was made official by the Danish Superliga side.

In an official statement on their website, the Danish club said that they didn't think twice about getting Wilshere there when the opportunity came in to sign the former Arsenal man.

"Jack needs no further presentation and he has shown his worth on both club and national level over the past ten years. So when the opportunity arose to get him here to Aarhus, we had no doubt that we would like to pursue it. Jack can contribute with his excellent technique and his eye for the game and he will give us some extra offensive tools," read the official statement.

Wilshere also opened up about his move to Aarhus, saying that he was training with Arsenal for a new team and suggested that he had finally found the right club.

"Since I started training with Arsenal, I have never hidden the fact that it was to be ready for 2022 and for a new club. Now the right club is here, and it will be an exciting new challenge for me. I am in a place in my career where I need to get started again after a difficult period and that opportunity has AGF offered me. For that I am very grateful, and I will do everything I can to live up to the expectations," said Jack Wilshere.

The 30-year-old midfielder also said he feels physically in good shape and fit. The Danish side has handed Jack Wilshere the No.10 jersey.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had ruled out the possibility of offering Jack Wilshere a contract

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had made it very clear that the club won't offer Jack Wilshere a contract, despite training with the squad.

Arteta said that he wanted to prepare the English midfielder for the next step in his career and help him gain his coaching badges again.

"What you should believe is that we want to help Jack prepare for his next stage, physically, mentally," Mikel Arteta told the club website.

"He wants to do his coaching badges again and we are prepared to fulfil all the needs that he wants. That is basically the idea and it is no further than that.

The move to Denmark will be important for Jack Wilshere as he looks to rebuild his career.

