Former Arsenal star Robert Pires reveals why Zinedine Zidane will turn down Brazil manager role

Former Arsenal star Robert Pires has revealed why he thinks Zinedine Zidane will turn down the chance to manage the Brazilian national team. The 49-year-old explained that the former Real Madrid tactician will be unwilling to take up the Selecao job due to the language barrier.

Zinedine Zidane has been out of management since quitting his role as Real Madrid boss at the end of the 2018-19 campaign. The tactician has been linked with a potential return to the dugout since last year, but nothing has materialized so far.

According to a report from French outlet L'Equipe, the Frenchman is among the leading candidates to replace Tite as Brazil's new manager following the latter's departure in the wake of Selecao's 2022 FIFA World Cup elimination in Qatar.

However, Robert Pires, who has a close relationship with the former Real Madrid boss, isn't looking forward to seeing him take up the Selecao job.

“I say what I feel, but Brazil: no. There is language," the former Arsenal star said on Canal Football Club (via Le10Sport).

“He wants to understand what happens when things don't go well, and for that you have to speak Portuguese well. Brazil, it was not topical for him," he added.

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane isn't the only Real Madrid figure to be linked with the Brazil job. Current Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has also been rumored to be a contender for the position but the Italian has come out to dismiss the speculation.

"Brazil national team? I don't know anything about this," he told reporters ahead of his side's Club World Cup final clash with Al Hilal last weekend.

"I don't even know what they reported in Brazil. I'm Real Madrid coach, my contract is until June 2024," he added.

Several Brazil players pushing for Zidane to be appointed as national team coach

According to a report from L'Equipe (via Foot01.com), several Brazilian players are throwing their support behind Zinedine Zidane to become the next manager of their national team.

Among the names mentioned are the likes of Vinicius Junior, Casemiro, and Eder Militao, who have all spent time working with the Frenchman during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It remains to be seen how the former Real Madrid manager will respond to the situation. Should he be appointed, he'd become the first foreign manager the Selecao will appoint in over 57 years.

