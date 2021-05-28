Former Barcelona director reveals Lionel Messi's future plan

Former Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has claimed Lionel Messi is staying at Camp Nou. He believes the Argentine will sign a new deal but added that he did not have any inside information.

Lionel Messi is yet to sign a new deal at Barcelona, and his current contract expires on June 30. The Argentine's future is still in the balance, with reports suggesting talks are ongoing with the club.

Barcelona are looking to build a strong team once again and are in talks to sign several stars on a free transfer. However, their main aim is to renew Lionel Messi's contract and ensure the Argentine continues at Camp Nou.

Former Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez was speaking to Marca when he said:

"He will stay, I am very certain. Knowing him, he will stay. I don't have any information [about Messi], but I have a feeling."

He went on to praise Ronaldo Koeman for the 'extraordinary job' he is doing at Barcelona. He said:

"As a sporting director you always have to reach a consensus. The problem at Barcelona is that it is very difficult to improve the team because it is always good. [Ronald] Koeman has done an extraordinary job, very good. He got them fighting for LaLiga right almost until the end. The team have shown what they are - a great team. At Barcelona, there are no transitional years."

Will Lionel Messi stay at Barcelona?

Lionel Messi was close to leaving Barcelona last summer as he was unhappy with the direction the club was heading in. The Argentine had offers on the table from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain but ultimately stayed at the club.

He did not want to get into a legal battle with Barcelona and opted to sign a new deal and get back on the pitch. Lionel Messi has remained coy on his future, but people around him have hinted at an extended stay in Catalonia.

