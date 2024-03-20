Former Barcelona player Dani Alves granted €1m bail after being convicted of rape: Reports

Barcelona legend Dani Alves is set to be released on bail after his bail was set at €1 million following his conviction for rape last month. The right-back received a favorable ruling on Tuesday (March 19) after an appeal from his lawyer, and will be allowed to leave detention on bail.

Ines Guardiola, the attorney representing Alves, was unconvinced of the ruling which was passed last month for the 40-year-old to spend four-and-a-half years behind bars. The lawyer fought the ruling vehemently and succeeded in getting the former Barcelona man released on bail.

Dani Alves was judged as being guilty of the rape of a young lady in a Spanish nightclub in 2022 after months of investigation. The defender remained in custody for 13 months as investigation was carried out into the accusations.

Alves was found guilty and sentenced, but will now receive some respite with the successful bail application from his lawyer, as per ESPN. The former Juventus and PSG man will have to hand in his passports, remain in Spain, and not move within 1000 meters of his victim.

The Brazilian would also have to prove that he is not a flight risk and agree to weekly court check-ins as part of the terms of his bail. The opposition lawyer Ester Garcia was left disappointed by the decision to allow him to leave official detention, where he has been for over a year.

A three-day trial was held back in February to reach a ruling, with evidence taken from multiple people before the sentence was announced. The court has issued another three-day window for the victim's lawyers and the prosecution to try and appeal the decision.

More about Dani Alves since he was convicted of rape in 2022

The 40-year-old Brazilian will be permitted to leave detention in Spain, where consent has become key in determining sex crimes.

Alves is without a club after his contract with Mexican outfit Pumas UNAM was ripped up after his arrest over a year ago. The right-back is the second-most decorated player in world football, winning 43 titles for club and country in his career, just shy of Lionel Messi's 44 trophies.

Dani Alves has received support from friend Neymar in paying his legal fees and making some payments to the victim. The defender has been released and will likely spend the rest of his sentence outside a detention facility.