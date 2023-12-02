Former Barcelona star backs Cristiano Ronaldo to be the best player and the top goalscorer at EURO 2024

Former Barcelona attacker Ricardo Quaresma has predicted that Cristiano Ronaldo will emerge as the top scorer, and the best player, in EURO 2024.

During an interview with the official social media account of UEFA EURO 2024, Quaresma, who spent a year at Camp Nou (2003-04), gave his prognosis on the upcoming tournament.

Quaresma started by naming Kylian Mbappe as the Young Player of the Tournament. He then stated that Turkey could emerge as the surprise team at EURO 2024. However, he later backed Cristiano Ronaldo to be the top scorer and the best player at the European competition.

Ricardo Quaresma also made his predictions for the final, where he sees France and Portugal competing for the EURO 2022 title. Moreover, he also asserted that Cristiano Ronaldo's side will emerge as the eventual winner in Germany.

Only Portugal managed to keep a 100 percent winning record during the EURO qualifiers as they won all of their 10 matches in Group J. On the other side, France topped Group B in the qualifying round with seven wins and a draw.

Barcelona star is set to miss Blaugrana's mega clash against Atletico Madrid: Reports

According to MARCA, Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be missing the Bluagrana's high-profile fixture against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid on December 3 (Sunday).

A recent report by the Spanish media outlet has revealed that the German goalkeeper is suffering from lower back pain, which he developed during the last International break. Marc-Andre ter Stegen was also sent to Barcelona amid the ongoing international break six days later after picking up a back injury.

The German goalkeeper has missed Barcelona's last two matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and against Porto in the UEFA Champions League. In his place, Xavi Hernandez has given the chance to Inaki Pena.

“I thought we dominated the last 15 minutes of the first half and all of the second half. Hearing the fans chanting my name was remarkable - I thank them, but the support got right behind the whole team," Pena said about his first UEFA Champions League appearance for Barcelona against Porto.

Inaki Pena is expected to start between the sticks against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.