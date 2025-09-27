Former Barcelona star Inigo Martinez reveals situations on the pitch where he helps Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr star Inigo Martinez has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo keeps talking to his teammates on the pitch. He claimed that they help each other out, with the former Barcelona defender giving instructions during their defensive duties.

Speaking to MARCA, Martineez said that he was not close with Ronaldo while they competed against each other in La Liga. However, they have grown close since his move to Al-Nassr, adding that they chat often on the pitch, but hardly off it. He said:

"I had competed against him, but I hadn't been that close, nor had I had any conversations with him. Arriving and having him waiting for you, having those enriching conversations, it's a pleasure to be able to play with him. It's mutual; there are situations on the pitch, especially defensively, where I can help him out. There are always conversations both on and off. There's a great atmosphere in the locker room. There's usually a lot of chatting; we don't usually spend much time talking."

Ronaldo greeted Martinez on his arrival at the club in the summer, after the Spaniard opted to use a clause in his contract to leave Barcelona for free. He recalled his first session with the club and told Onda Vasca (via OJogo):

"I had already been told good things about him. I was pleasantly surprised, when I was in Madrid they told me that he was like that. There is a good feeling, he was waiting for me when I arrived in Portugal [pre-season training] and we were able to talk. He is cheerful, I feel a good atmosphere in the group."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in 2022 after his contract was terminated at Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar has extended his contract at the club by two seasons, keeping him at the Saudi Pro League side until 2027.

Inigo Martinez admits Barcelona teammates were stunned at decision to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Inigo Martinez revealed that his former teammates at Barcelona were shocked at his decision to leave the club this summer. The defender opted to use the clause in his contract to leave the club, as the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side were looking to sign a defender, and he was offered a big contract. He said (via OJogo):

"It was a shock for many. Nowadays, in football, everything changes from one day to the next. On an economic level, this league cannot be compared with any of the others. Looking at my career and what I have achieved, it was the right time to take this step, these trains pass once and it is difficult to say no. No one is prepared to see this type of contract, when they ask us, we don't even believe it."

Martinez's decision to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr helped Barcelona save €14 million in wages, thus freeing up space to register the new signings.

