Former Barcelona star seen leaving Shakira's house party with Gerard Pique's diss song blaring from his car - Reports 

Former Barcelona star Patrick Kluivert was seen leaving Shakira's house party with the Colombian's diss track aimed at her former partner Gerard Pique blaring out of his car in full sound (via Diario AS).

The celebrity pair brought an end to their 11-year-long relationship last year and announced their split publicly.

The Colombian pop star recently released a diss track with Argentine producer Bizzrap. Shakira took aim at Pique, claiming that the retired defender traded Rolex for a Casio, an aim at Pique's current partner.

In another section, she claimed that one shouldn't choose a Twingo over a Ferrari. The Spanish defender has since hit back at his partner.

He announced Casio as a sponsor for his seven-a-side league, Kings League. The ex-Blaugrana was also seen driving a Twingo recently.

Kluivert, meanwhile, is a bona fide Barcelona legend. He played 257 games for the Catalan club, scoring 122 goals and providing 60 assists. He joined the club in 1998 and played until 2004.

While Kluivert never played with the former Barca no. 3, he was recently the director of La Masia. He was seen leaving Shakira's house party to celebrate the diss track alongside his wife, Rossanna.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta once claimed that Gerard Pique was suffering after split with Shakira

Back in June 2022, Barcelona president Joan Laporta claimed that Pique was suffering following his split with long-term partner Shakira. Laporta also publicly displayed his backing for the player. He said (via MARCA):

"He is suffering. As much as we imagine, we have in our imagination players with fame, money and everything we like, but they are people and Pique is a great person. He is one of the captains, he is lucky, and we He has given a lot and he has to give us a lot. He has chosen to continue being a professional footballer."

Laporta added:

"He had the duality of being a businessman or a footballer and he has chosen a footballer. And he has gone through a circumstance that is not pleasant at all, with children at a very young age and he deserves the esteem and affection of the cules, do not pay attention to the news that tries to leave him as a frivolous man, without feelings and that everything slips away from him."

