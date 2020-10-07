Former boss Harry Redknapp says Tottenham Hotspur could challenge for Premier League title this season

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has said that his former club could challenge for the Premier League title this season, after an impressive transfer window, and a great start to the season.

Tottenham made a statement at Old Trafford on Sunday, beating Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford, thanks to a brace each from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Tottenham Hotspur finished sixth in the Premier League last season, after a disastrous start to the season saw them sack Mauricio Pochettino last November. The Argentine was replaced at the helm by Jose Mourinho, who has spent the summer trying to put his mark on this Tottenham Hotspur squad.

They signed Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid, with the Welshman returning to the club where he made his name as a global star.

Full-backs Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon have arrived at Tottenham Hotspur as well, from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Real Madrid respectively.

Mourinho's search for a striker to cover for Harry Kane ended with Tottenham Hotspur bringing in Carlos Vinicius on loan from Benfica.

The summer began for Tottenham Hotspur with midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg arriving from Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur have squad depth to challenge for title, says Redknapp

Harry Redknapp is impressed with Tottenham Hotspur's squad depth

Former Tottenham boss Redknapp has been highly impressed by Spurs’ dealings in the summer transfer market and he feels that a title challenge could well be on the cards this season.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Redknapp said, "If you ask me, honestly, I think they will make top four. I think they could even win the league this year.

"I know people are going to think I am crazy but I look at that squad. It looks like it is going to be an open year. Look what happened at the weekend.

"I am telling you, that is some squad they have got. They have got cover in every position. It is a really powerful squad," Redknapp said.

"Go through that team. Have a look at that squad. Go through that forward line. Heung-Min Son. Harry Kane. Gareth Bale.

“Look at the strength in depth. They are full of midfield players. Defensively, they have two right-backs and two left-backs.

“They could be scary. I think Tottenham are a danger to anyone in that division this year. Lump on, whatever price they ask.

“If anyone else is going to do it, it could be Spurs,” Redknapp concluded.