Former Chelsea star accuses Manchester United players of ignoring Rasmus Hojlund after their 2-1 win over Sheffield United

Former Chelsea and Netherlands star Ruud Gullit believes Manchester United's players are too eager to score and consequently not feeding passes to striker Rasmus Hojlund. Gullit's comments came after the Red Devils' 2-1 Premier League victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday, October 21.

As many as six visiting players, including Hojlund, took two shots each in the game, but only the Dane got both his efforts on target. However, both were big chances, with Sheffield goalkeeper Wesley Foderingham making one good and one straightforward save apiece.

Scott McTominay scored in the 28th minute with one of his two efforts for Erik ten Hag's side, while Dalot netted a 77th-minute winner with his only shot.

While Manchester United will be happy with the win, Hojlund's drought is bound to be a reason for concern. The forward, who joined on a fee of around £72 million from Atalanta in the summer, has yet to score in six Premier League appearances. He has, however, netted thrice in two UEFA Champions League matches.

Gullit believes one reason for Hojlund's struggles could be a lack of willingness from his teammates to pass to him. The former midfielder, who played for the likes of AC Milan, Chelsea and PSV Eindhoven between 1989 and 1998, said (as quoted by GOAL):

"I still think you have to get your striker on the scoresheet. Because if he gets on the scoresheet he gets confidence, then also the rest are looking for him all the time.

"They don’t look for him as much. And he’s in areas where you can have a look at him. You see too many players too eager to score themselves, they’re coming inside, they want to hit the t warget all the time."

Gullit reflected on his own experience playing alongside fellow Dutch legend Marco van Basten and said:

"I played with Van Basten, I always thought if I give it to him it’s a goal, if I hit it then it could be a goal. I’d rather give it to him because it’s a definite goal. You know strikers, they’re selfish, they need to score goals. If he’s happy in the team, that makes a huge difference for the rest."

Hojlund ended Manchester United's match against Sheffield with just 14 touches, completing seven of his eight pass attempts. He won only one of his five duels before being replaced by Anthony Martial in the 63rd minute.

"There will come his moment" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag backs Rasmus Hojlund to break Premier League duck

After the match on Saturday, Erik ten Hag was asked if Rasmus Hojlund's Premier League record was a cause for concern.

The Manchester United boss said that it wasn't and added that the Dane will find his shooting boots in the league soon. Ten Hag said (as quoted by a different GOAL article):

"It is not a concern [that Rasmus Hojlund hasn't scored in the Premier League]. He is scoring for Denmark, he is scoring for us in the Champions League so he will score for us also in the Premier League. I have no doubts about that.

"Today he was two or three times in a very good spot. There will come his moment and he will finish."

Hojlund scored and assisted once apiece in the recent international break, helping Denmark beat Kazakhstan 3-1 and San Marino 2-1 in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifers. He will now hope to build on his 2023-24 Champions League record when Manchester United visit FC Copenhagen on Tuesday, October 24.