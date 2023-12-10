Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir bizarrely picks Manchester United attacker when asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

In a 'This or That' challenge presented by Sportskeeda, Gautam Gambhir was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The renowned former Indian cricketer made headlines with his unique choice as he opted for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford instead.

Gambhir's choice, or rather the lack of it, between Messi and Ronaldo, two of football's greatest icons, was surprising. Instead of choosing between the two legendary players, who have collectively won 13 Ballon d'Or awards, he opted for a third option:

"None. Because I think I would go for [Marcus] Rashford."

This choice is particularly interesting when considering the careers of the three players in question. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the football world for over a decade, creating a rivalry that is arguably unparalleled.

Their contributions and accolades have set them apart as two of the greatest players ever to grace the game. In contrast, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has yet to achieve the same level of success. His career at United, though promising, has seen limited team success, with no Premier League or Champions League titles to his name.

Rashford is certainly talented, having racked up 30 goals in the previous campaign for the Red Devils. However, it will take a lot more consistency for the forward to reach the levels Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have since set.

MLS commissioner Don Garber's subtle nod to Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

MLS commissioner Don Garber recently made a subtle yet significant remark that has added to the ongoing debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. This comment came during his annual State of the League address, where he spoke about the impact of Messi's arrival at Inter Miami.

The Argentine maestro's move to the MLS has marked a significant moment in the league's history, one that Garber did not shy away from highlighting. The commissioner snubbed Ronaldo as the world's best, stating in an interview (via Mirror):

“During what was shaping up to be the most successful in our history, the greatest player to ever play the game made the MLS his league of choice and joined Inter Miami."

Messi's impact since joining Inter Miami has been nothing short of spectacular. On his debut, he dazzled the crowd with a brilliant free-kick. In just 14 games, Messi has netted 11 goals, helping Inter Miami secure the Leagues Cup.