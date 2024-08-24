Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen mocks Manchester United and Ten Hag with tweet after Red Devils suffer loss against Brighton

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has taken to social media to have a laugh at Manchester United and club manager Erik ten Hag's expense. This comes after the Red Devils suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion at the American Express Stadium on Saturday, August 24.

The Red Devils were simply not good enough on the day, as they struggled to take control of the proceedings. They shared nearly equal possession (52%) with their opponents while being worse off in nearly every other area, aside from their passing, which was 87% accurate.

Brighton had more shots at goal (14) compared to Manchester United's 11. They also had more shots on target (5) compared to the Red Devils, who had four. The Seagulls were more clinical though, taking advantage of the two big chances they created to score twice. The visitors also had two big chances but failed to make them count.

It was Brighton who scored first through Danny Welbeck in the 32nd minute, which saw the Red Devils go into half-time behind. However, Amad Diallo put his side level with a deflected shot around the hour mark. United had a big chance to score, with Alejandro Garnacho finding the net. However, the ball touched Joshua Zirkzee, who was offside, before going in.

A late goal in the 96th minute from Joao Pedro eventually secured the win for Brighton, who clearly deserved all three points after their impressive performance. Former cricketer Jodan Pietersen took to social media platform X, posting:

"UNITED 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

"Ten Hag 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Manchester United started their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Fulham but failed to pick up any points against Brighton.

Jadon Sancho snubbed by Erik ten Hag for Brighton clash; Manchester United manager explains decision

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained his decision to snub Jadon Sancho, leaving him out of the squad that faced Brighton. The duo have not had the best relationship after the former Borussia Dortmund winger lashed out at the manager last season.

This led to Ten Hag shutting Sancho out of the first team, with the winger eventually returning to his former club Dortmund on loan in January. Things seem to have returned to normal with Sancho returning to Old Trafford and playing during pre-season.

However, he did not play against Fulham in the first gameweek and he was left out of the squad to face Brighton. Erik ten Hag has explained the reason for the club, though, saying (via GOAL):

“I had a choice to make. We had some issues, we need a full squad. He's one of them and needs to compete for his position."

Jadon Sancho could be on his way out of Manchester United this summer, with reports revealing the club's interest in selling him. Time will tell if he can find his way into Erik ten Hag's squad moving forward.

