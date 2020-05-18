Former EPL manager Arsene Wenger has given his say on how the league should help lower-league clubs

Former English Premier League (EPL) manager Arsene Wenger has supported Gary Neville's belief that the EPL should come up with a financial rescue package to help support lower-league clubs as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Wenger, 70, believes EPL sides have a responsibility to help clubs across the EFL, who will be severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and could 'die' after this period without sport and business revenue.

7 & 3 - Arsene Wenger won the FA Cup seven times with @Arsenal, more than any other manager in the competition’s history, whilst only Alex Ferguson (13) has won more Premier League titles than the Frenchman (3). Thread. #ArsenalReloaded pic.twitter.com/Wr4kcQO7qr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 6, 2020

During a beIN Sports interview after Bayern's 2-0 Bundesliga win over Union Berlin this evening, Wenger was quizzed on the future of the game. On whether player wages should be reduced as a result of the pandemic, he was measured in his response.

"At least for a certain time, yes. I believe it gives us food for thought as well. With all the money we gain from the media, a part of the income - the Premier League or inside national leagues - should maybe be to create an emergency fund, in-case a disaster like that happens in the future again. So the league has enough funds to help other clubs."

On whether he feels clubs have budgeted well and have 'rainy-day' funds for extreme eventualities like the current pandemic, Wenger revealed he had that worry during his tenure at Arsenal.

EPL legend Wenger reveals contingency planning ideas

Ultimately, the Frenchman received criticism for his stringent financial measures but the current FIFA director of development has useful ideas going forward.

"I agree, maybe to limit the percentage of income going to players, but every situation is different. For the smaller clubs, media money will be a bigger percentage of wages compared with bigger teams, so they should be considered in a different way."

Given his reputation for being careful with money during his time in the EPL with Arsenal, he was also asked whether he'd have been able to cope if still managing the Gunners now.

Wenger departed Arsenal in the summer of 2018, 12 years after the Emirates Stadium was built

"Yes, of course. Some clubs are less under threat than others because they managed [their money] in a more cautious way, let's not forget we [Arsenal] were limited by the banks - to not get over 50% of our turnover dedicated to wages, so were naturally limited because we built the [Emirates] Stadium."

Lastly, he was also questioned about whether EPL clubs have a moral obligation to help the lower clubs currently struggling:

"Of course, the solidarity is needed. You know in England, you have 92 professional clubs: 20 EPL clubs and out of 72 others, 65 of them are in different financial positions so something needs to be done or too many clubs will die after this period."

You can watch Wenger's interview here:

EXCLUSIVE: Arsene Wenger agrees with @GNev2 that the Premier League needs to come up with a financial rescue package to save English football league clubs. pic.twitter.com/Fv3GJn4VwU — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 17, 2020

Wenger's word carries a lot of weight and given the unity of EPL players in their #PlayersTogether project last month, it's likely that they'll do something similar to help lower-league clubs - especially as a lot of them have ties lower down the footballing pyramid.

Alongside his rival Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, Wenger was renowned for revolutionising the EPL and proved himself as one of the world's best managers during his long-standing reign.

Liverpool were just six points from clinching their first EPL title since 1990, when sports were suspended indefinitely worldwide in March.