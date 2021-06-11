Former international reveals England could play four full-backs against Croatia in Euro 2020 opener

England manager Gareth Southgate could reportedly start four full-backs in his side’s opening Euro 2020 Group D game against Croatia.

The Three Lions begin their campaign against Zlatko Dalic's Croatia on Sunday and head into the game as favorites.

Southgate earned a lot of criticism when the England squad for Euro 2020 was announced as he selected as many as six full-backs.

However, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up an injury in a friendly clash before Euro 2020, and has been replaced by Ben White, a centre-back.

Luke Shaw: "You want to give your life for this team [England]. You want to give every single thing you've got left to make the team and the whole nation happy. Fatigue isn't an option really."

Former England international Lee Dixon has provided some insight into the England camp ahead of their Euro 2020 opener, revealing that Luke Shaw is in contention to start in a centre-back role come Sunday.

“He wants to be protective of the goal a little bit more. Luke Shaw on that side has popped up a couple of times and he’s played there for Man United,” Dixon told talkSPORT.

“I know he’s not been playing with a three at the back because he’s trying to give people minutes but I think he will go down that road – Shaw is certainly in the mix for that."

Kyle Walker also expected to start for England in Euro 2020 opener

Like Luke Shaw, Kyle Walker is also expected to start in a centre-back role for England. Although Shaw hasn’t played too many games in a central role for Manchester United, Walker has done that under Pep Guardiola, and quite often for England.

Ben Chilwell and Kieran Tripper are expected to start as wing-backs, so that would indeed make it four full-backs in the England starting lineup.

Although the squad does have a lot of full-backs, the versatility will help Southgate in the tournament.

With Harry Maguire still not fully fit after picking up an injury while playing for Manchester United in May, the full-backs will be key for England as they look to impress early on at Euro 2020.

