Former Liverpool and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez seals surprise move to Brazilian club 

Luis Suarez has joined the Brazilian football club Gremio FBPA. The Brazilian side recently announced the signing of the former Liverpool and Barcelona forward.

Suarez most recently played for his boyhood club Nacional. He joined the Uruguayan team at the start of the season after the expiration of his deal with Atletico Madrid.

Gremio announced Suarez, one of the greatest Latin American strikers of all time, as their newest squad member. He will take the number 9 jersey at the club.

A statement from the club on social media read:

"IT'S FROM THE GRAMIO! One of the greatest in the history of Uruguay, @LuisSuarez9 arrives at Tricolor to continue his victorious trajectory, now wearing our shirt! Scorer, multi-champion, cupper and fighter! Welcome Luisito!"

Luis Suarez represented Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid during his time in Europe. He is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation.

Luis Suarez set to reunite with former Liverpool teammate at Gremio

Suarez is set to reunite with Lucas Leiva in Gremio. The former Liverpool defensive midfielder currently plies his trade in his home country.

Suarez was exceptional for the Reds, scoring 82 goals and providing 46 assists in 133 appearances for the club. Steven Gerrard once lauded the Uruguayan, saying (via talkSPORT):

"Luis stands out. He ran and pressed and fought for the ball and ran again – while producing extraordinary moves and sublime goals. There was a sustained period when playing with Luis was like being under a magical spell. He blew me away with his talent."

He added:

"I would have loved to have played with Luis when I was a lot younger, and peaking, as we could have been phenomenal together for years. That’s my only tinge of regret with Suarez."

Gerard further said:

“He doesn’t go into the treatment room. He’s a proper warrior. Suarez edges ahead of Fernando Torres because of that mentality, that robustness which means he doesn’t miss a session, or a game. He scores goals. He creates goals. He’s hard and horrible to play against. He’s right up for it. You’ve got a chance of beating anyone in the world with Luis Suarez in your team.”

