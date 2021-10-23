"Strong management from Solskjaer"- Carragher hails 'big' Paul Pogba decision by Manchester United boss ahead of Liverpool clash

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has praised Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his decision to leave Paul Pogba out of the Red Devils' starting line-up against Atalanta on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

The Frenchman was heavily criticized for his poor performance in Manchester United's 4-2 loss to Leicester City in the Premier League last weekend. Pogba was also slammed for his negative comments about Manchester United and their performance against the Foxes in a post-match press conference.

Solskjaer then opted to leave Pogba out of his starting line-up for Manchester United's crunch UEFA Champions League encounter with Atalanta.

Jamie Carragher has hailed Solskjaer for dropping Pogba, who has been inconsistent for Manchester United in recent weeks.

"He [Solskjaer] said after Leicester that 'something has to give' and responded by dropping Paul Pogba. It was a big decision but he and United should be preparing for life without Pogba, who could easily leave at the end of the season," Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.

"I thought it was strong management from Solskjaer to omit him after the player's comments post-Leicester about something needing to change because it's a decision that's largely been fudged until now."

Brazilian midfielder Fred is a doubt for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could therefore be forced to start Paul Pogba in the defensive midfield position.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Jamie Carragher praises "strong" Paul Pogba decision ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Jamie Carragher praises "strong" Paul Pogba decision ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpoolmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/l6OkpIwTKK

Paul Pogba could opt to leave Manchester United if he continues to be dropped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Paul Pogba currently has less than a year left on his contract with Manchester United, and has thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with the club.

The Frenchman enjoyed an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign, which led many to believe he would sign a new deal with the club.

Also Read

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣️ Paul Pogba: "I enjoy playing at #mufc . Cristiano is special, he's one of the best in the world, I love playing with him. [ @FabrizioRomano 🗣️ Paul Pogba: "I enjoy playing at #mufc. Cristiano is special, he's one of the best in the world, I love playing with him. [@FabrizioRomano] https://t.co/1Lq034mAHN

Pogba has, however, suffered a dip in form in recent weeks. The 28-year-old is unlikely to sign a new contract with the Red Devils if he continues to be omitted from the starting line-up by Solskjaer.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava