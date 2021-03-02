Former Liverpool midfielder boldly predicts Liverpool's final position in the Premier League table

Jamie Redknapp has boldly predicted Liverpool will finish outside the top 4 this season.

The Reds are just two points behind fourth-placed West Ham United, but the former Liverpool midfielder believes they are not confident enough on the pitch.

Liverpool have struggled this season with injuries and their top players have been ruled out for a long period of time. Unsurprisingly, their form has been terrible of late.

While speaking to Sky Sports after Liverpool's win at Sheffield United, Jamie Redknapp claimed it 'won't be a surprise' if Liverpool finish outside the top 4.

The Reds were one of the favorites to win the Premier League this season but are now sitting 19 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City. Redknapp said:

"It will come, of course it will come, but right now everything Liverpool do feels difficult. When you're in a team struggling for form, even the basics, simple passes, crosses, normally they'd find a man but they're not quite happening for them now. They have to get their confidence back."

"They might not finish top four. It wouldn't be a surprise – it's actually more of a surprise if they did finish top four in the form they're in. But they'll have to look at this as an exercise. It's not gone well for them but how can they do in the Champions League? Can they win the Champions League and upset the odds and do something incredibly special on that front?"

Can Liverpool win the Champions League this season?

Despite their indifferent form in the Premier League, Liverpool have one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals right now following a 2-0 win away at RB Leipzig.

The two away goals could prove crucial in the tie as not many have overcome such a deficit away from home.

Jurgen Klopp will abe hoping to have Alisson back in goal for the return leg next week after the Brazilian was not selected for personal reasons.

Alisson's father passed away after drowning in a river back in Brazil and the goalkeeper was unable to attend the funeral.