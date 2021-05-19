Former Liverpool midfielder makes drastic U-turn while talking about his time at the club

Former Liverpool midfield Nuri Sahin made a dramatic U-turn and claimed he felt at home during his 5-month spell at the club. The Turkish star was signed on loan in 2012 but left for Borussia Dortmund in January.

Nuri Sahin was highly critical of his time at Real Madrid and Liverpool in interviews in the past.

"I can only play 100 percent when I am happy. This wasn't the case at Madrid and Liverpool," the Turkish star said in an interview.

4 years ago the bomb at the Dortmund-bus today. I was in the stadium that day. The game was delayed till the next day and after the game I interviewed @nurisahin who gave the attack a face and voice https://t.co/5L7Mste6sN — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) April 14, 2021

However, Sahin has since changed his tone about his time at Liverpool, claiming that he felt at home at Anfield. The Antalyaspor star was talking to Goal when he said:

"It was such a well-organised club (Liverpool) with great people. I'm still in touch with many of them. They helped me and my family like I'd never seen before. They made sure we settled in, that we felt good."

While commenting on why he left Liverpool, Nuri Sahin cited Borussia Dortmund's interest in him as a factor. He had made just a handful of appearances at Anfield when the German side came calling and the move back to Signal Iduna Park was too good to reject.

"The only problem was that Dortmund called me and said, 'Come back if you want,' and at this moment I think everyone can understand that I wasn't getting the minutes I wanted at Liverpool. Dortmund asked me and I saw the potential for a good season there," said Sahin.

"That's why I rejoined, to be back with my team, my friends and my family. That was my only reason. Really, I fell in love with Liverpool, with the fans, the stadium, with Melwood. Melwood was the place I felt at home," added Sahin.

🗣| Nuri Sahin on Jurgen Klopp, “What I love most about him is that he’s human. He touches you on a human level. If he asks you ‘how are you?’, it’s not just for the sake of asking. He asks with his heart. If you have a problem, he is there to solve it. He has time. He cares.” pic.twitter.com/P0TLBCzL94 — The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) May 19, 2021

Nuri Sahin's career after leaving Liverpool

After ending his loan spell at Liverpool in January of 2013, the Turkish star moved back on loan to Borussia Dortmund. He joined the Bundesliga side permanently in April of 2014 and stayed there until the summer of 2018.

The former Liverpool loanee spent two seasons at Werder Bremen before moving to Antalyaspor in Turkey last year. The Turkish star is a regular in the team but is yet to score a goal this season.