Former Liverpool star who was called better than Raheem Sterling makes surprise move to non-league side

Former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe, who was likened to Raheem Sterling, has made a surprise move to National League side Ebsfleet United.

Ibe was without a club since leaving Turkish side Adanaspor in 2022 and has now joined his new club this month.

Expand Tweet

The ex-Liverpool and Bournemouth winger last represented the Reds back in 2016, following which his career took a downward trajectory. In his early days, Jordon Ibe was compared to Raheem Sterling due to their similar playing style.

Having featured for Wycombe Wanderers' first-team aged just 15, Ibe broke onto the scene and was signed by Liverpool in 2012. He made 58 appearances for the Reds, scoring four and assisting seven goals across competitions.

However, he could not break into the starting XI and departed for Bournemouth for a club record £15 million in 2016.

Injuries and inconsistency in form led to his downward spiral as he has been without a club since leaving Adanaspor last year.

Having joined Ebsfleet, Jordon Ibe revealed his mindset:

"I just want to get back out there, show people what I can do again and play football. I've worked hard to be in a position where I am able to focus on football and believe in myself and my ability to compete on the pitch.

"Being back out there is where I love to be and where I'm most happy but I needed to be healthy and prepared to give myself that chance."

Ibe also expressed gratitude towards Ebsfleet United for welcoming him with open arms:

"The way Ebsfleet have helped me and put a process in place so I can be ready has been really supportive. The gaffer and staff have built up my fitness to the point where I'm ready to go with a ball."

While his and Raheem Sterling's careers have gone in opposite directions since they last played together, it is great to see a footballer find happiness within the sport.

Former Man City defender Micah Richards gives Raheem Sterling his flowers

Former Manchester City defender recently praised his former England teammate Raheem Sterling, acknowledging him as one of the best players of their generation.

While the two did not play together at club level, they shared a dressing room while suiting up for England.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Micah Richards said:

"Raheem Sterling is so underrated. He was amazing at Liverpool, goes to City, rips it up. I think he's one of the best players of my generation."

Expand Tweet

Raheem Sterling has made 515 appearances for Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea across competitions. In those games, he has bagged an impressive 166 goals and 125 assists, establishing himself as one of the greats in English football.

He has won four Premier League titles, as well as the Golden Boy award in 2014 and the PFA Young Player of the Year award for 2018-19.

Sterling has made a decent start to this season with Chelsea, having scored three goals in nine appearances so far.