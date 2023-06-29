Former Liverpool star details conversation with Luis Suarez about Reds player, backs him to be 'better' this season

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has shed light on his conversation with Luis Suarez about Reds striker Darwin Nunez.

Jurgen Klopp's team splashed a fee of €100 million including add-ons last summer to bring Nunez to Anfield from SL Benfica. He has since had a mixed time, where he has scored 15 goals in 42 games across competitions.

Cody Gakpo's January arrival gradually added competition for Nunez's spot. The Uruguay international started just thrice in Liverpool's 12 Premier League games since the start of April.

Suarez, who played alongside Nunez at the 2022 World Cup, has been talking about his compatriot with Leiva. The Brazilian, who was teammates with Suarez at Liverpool and Gremio, told the Reds' official website:

"[Suarez] told me that Darwin is a shy boy, very calm, very quiet, but a player that wants to improve all the time. He's a goalscorer, we have no doubt about that. With his pace as well, I think it will be important to help him achieve what he wants this season."

Lucas, who retired in March, added:

"Darwin in his first season, I think he was great. We know how difficult it is to come and play, the demands are really high, the way Liverpool play is different. So I think he's done well."

He concluded:

"Of course in the second season we are all looking forward to seeing him improve again, because he's young, he's fast and can score goals. Hopefully this year will be an even better season for him."

Nunez (24) won the Bola de Prata in the 2021-22 season, where he scored 26 goals in 28 Primeira Liga games.

What Nunez has said about playing in England with Liverpool

Adjusting to the Premier League can take time even for the best of players. The physicality, competition and speed found in the English first division make it one of the hardest leagues to play in.

Darwin Nunez had his moments, such as scoring a brace in the Reds' 7-0 league rout of Manchester United at Anfield in March. But he has largely suffered in the final third due to persistent moments of indecision and erratic finishing.

Nunez, in an interview with Sky Sports in February, was asked to give his opinions on the change of scenery after leaving Benfica. He replied:

"It's a very big change. Here, the league is stronger, more competitive. I didn't expect it to be so strong... It has impressed me a lot. There are no bad teams. They are all in this league for a reason. The football is more difficult than in Portugal and more competitive."

Nunez would hope for even more playing time next season after Roberto Firmino's departure this summer.

Poll : 0 votes