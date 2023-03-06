 Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt praised 23-year-old star's performance in the Anfield club's 7-0 demolition of Manchester United

Dirk Kuyt has lauded Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo for his performance against Manchester United on Sunday evening (5 March).

Liverpool welcomed their sternest rivals Manchester United to Anfield on Premier League matchday 25. Despite being in inferior form than the 20-time English champions, the Merseysiders blew Erik ten Hag’s side out of the water, securing an emphatic 7-0 victory. It was the Reds’ biggest-ever win over the Mancunians in history, while United tasted their heaviest defeat in 92 years.

Gakpo, who joined the Anfield outfit in January, opened the scoring in the 43 minutes before doubling his money in the 50th. He also combined flawlessly with his strike partners Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, who also bagged one brace each.

After enjoying the best night of his life following the switch to Anfield, Gakpo took to Instagram to post an inspirational message alongside a picture of himself.

The 23-year-old forward wrote:

“God always strives 𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 with those who strive 🙏🏾!”

Kuyt, who spent six years at Liverpool between 2006 and 2012, lauded his countryman’s performance, calling it magical.

The Dutchman commented:

“Well done number 18 🔥🔥 that’s what I mean with kind off magic ;)”

Gakpo, who scored thrice in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has played 12 games for the Reds in all competitions so far, scoring four times.

Paul Scholes slams Wout Weghorst for performance in Manchester United’s defeat to Liverpool

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was disappointed with Wout Weghorst’s display in Sunday’s routing at Anfield. Scholes claimed that everyone loved the Burnley loanee because of his work ethic, insisting that the Dutchman did not have the quality to represent a club of United’s stature.

ًEl. @UtdEIIis Only criticism of Ten Hag this season is the way he set us up yesterday.



Struggling to wrap my head around why he didn’t play Rashford who’s arguably the most in form player in the world right now on the left against Trent.



That Weghorst midfield gimmick needs to stop as well. Only criticism of Ten Hag this season is the way he set us up yesterday.Struggling to wrap my head around why he didn’t play Rashford who’s arguably the most in form player in the world right now on the left against Trent.That Weghorst midfield gimmick needs to stop as well.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Scholes said:

“Weghorst is in the team to be a defender, really. You’re talking about a Manchester United No.10 or a centre-forward, he’s in the team to be defensive. He’s the one who runs about and rats about and everybody likes playing with him because he does that.

“But quality-wise as well you’ve got to have a certain level of quality to play for Man United… it’s not there.”

Weghorst, who only completed seven passes against the Anfield outfit, did not have any shots on Sunday. He also lost two ground duels and was dribbled past once.

Poll : 0 votes