Former Liverpool star Harry Kewell makes interesting claim about Champions League triumph in Istanbul

Former Liverpool winger Harry Kewell has spoken about the Reds' UEFA Champions League trophy, in which they beat AC Milan back in 2005.

Notably, Liverpool were losing 3-0 by the end of the first half, but they fought back and equalized, pushing the game into extra time and eventually winning the final on penalties. Both sides met again in 2007, but this time, the Rossoneri saw the game through and beat the Reds.

According to the retired player, the Rossoneri should have won the 2005 European final. Speaking on Stan Sport (via Daily Mail), Kewell said:

'We were unlucky in that (second) game. I actually think AC Milan should have won the 2005 one and we (Liverpool) should have won the 2007 one. You can’t have nights off. That’s why they’re so special.”

Kewell also shared memories about the 2005 final in Instabul, where he was forced off the pitch due to injury:

"On a personal note it was a hard one for me to take, You work your whole life to play in these big moments and I did get injured and had to come off. But the great thing is that I play a team game."

B/R Football @brfootball

60’: Milan 3-3 Liverpool



On this day in 2005, Liverpool made 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 famous comeback in Istanbul



(via

HT: Milan 3-0 Liverpool60’: Milan 3-3 LiverpoolOn this day in 2005, Liverpool made 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 famous comeback in Istanbul(via @ChampionsLeague HT: Milan 3-0 Liverpool60’: Milan 3-3 LiverpoolOn this day in 2005, Liverpool made 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 famous comeback in Istanbul 💫(via @ChampionsLeague)https://t.co/oax8OCkQlW

While he thinks Milan should've won the game, Kewell showered praise on the Reds, who brought about a stunning comeback:

"Individuals can win games but teams win tournaments and that night I saw my team do something special.It was unbelievable, I'll never forget it and I'm pleased to say I'm part of it."

His former club will have a chance at history once more when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Sunday.

Michael Owen believes that Liverpool can beat Real Madrid

Not many players have managed a career that includes playing time at Anfield and the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. While Michael Owen can boast such a feat, his time with the Madridistas was rather forgettable and short-lived.

Owen believes that the Reds will beat Madrid 3-1 or 3-0 in the final on Saturday.

The Los Blancos side has seen off threats from Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester City. They are known for their massive mentality and alongside Karim Benzema's ruthless eye for goal, Liverpool will certainly have a tough game on their hands.

Owen might be expecting a large win from his Reds, but Madrid will have zero intentions of sitting back to watch it happen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy