Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique claims Everton man is better than Darwin Nunez ahead of Merseyside derby

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has surprisingly claimed that he'd take Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin over the Reds' Darwin Nunez ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Enrique has lavished massive praise on Calvert-Lewin who he reckons can start for any club in world football. He doesn't think Nunez has the credentials to be a starter for a world-class team, telling Casino company Grosvenor Sport:

“Obviously, Liverpool fans are not going to like hearing this from me, but with both Darwin Nunez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin fully fit, I think I would take Calvert-Lewin. People seem to forget how good Calvert-Lewin is when he’s fully fit – he’s an excellent player."

Calvert-Lewin has endured injury issues throughout his time at Everton. However, he's been a real threat in front of goal for the Toffees when fit, bagging three goals in six games across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Nunez has had his fair share of critics during the early stages of his Liverpool career. The Uruguayan forward has missed some glaring opportunities but has managed four goals and three assists in 10 games this season.

Enrique added:

"The way I see it – put Darwin Nunez in any world-class teams in the world and I don’t think he’s starts for most of them. However, if Calvert-Lewin could keep himself fit, I really believe he could be a starting number nine for a world class team, that’s the kind of level I see from him."

Calvert-Lewin, 26, missed 20 of Everton's games across competitions last season with a knee injury. He was last called up to England's national team back in 2020 which paints the picture of how injuries are affecting his career.

Nunez may be an injury concern ahead of Liverpool's clash with Everton

Darwin Nunez represented Uruguay this past week.

The Reds may be fretting over Nunez's availability ahead of the first Merseyside derby of the season tomorrow (October 21). The 24-year-old represented Uruguay on international duty this past week, impressing in a 2-0 win against Brazil in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Nunez was on the scoresheet and provided an assist for his national team but suffered with cramps late on. He alluded to this in his post-match interview (via This is Anfield):

"I come to leave everything on the pitch, and today it showed. I ended up a bit cramped at the end.”

Liverpool will want Nunez raring to go come Saturday as he played a role in Jurgen Klopp's side's victory in the same game last season. He provided an assist for Mohamed Salah in a 2-0 win at Anfield.