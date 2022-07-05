Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique left embarrassed as his old tweet about Eriksen joining Manchester United resurfaces after midfielder agrees move

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has been left embarrassed after a historic tweet of him mocking Manchester United over a move for Christian Eriksen emerged.

According to The Guardian, the Denmark international has agreed to join the Red Devils in a three-year deal on a free transfer after his contract expired at Premier League side Brentford.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC BREAKING: Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join #mufc as a free agent. He has communicated desire to play for United and accepts a 3 year deal. [ @David_Ornstein BREAKING: Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join #mufc as a free agent. He has communicated desire to play for United and accepts a 3 year deal. [@David_Ornstein]

Following Eriksen's cardiac arrest on the pitch during last summer's European Championships, many believed that the playmaker's career was over.

However, after his contract was terminated by former team Inter Milan, the 30-year-old joined newly-promoted Brentford.

Eriksen enjoyed an incredibly successful spell in west London as he scored once and provided four assists at the Bees. His journey back to the top level of the game is seemingly complete ahead of a move to the Red Devils.

The imminent move to Old Trafford is in stark contrast to reports that emerged two weeks ago. These reports claimed Eriksen was set to snub Manchester United in favor of staying at Brentford or moving to his old side Tottenham.

Retired Liverpool full-back Enrique took to Twitter to mock his former rivals' ability to capture the attacking midfielder, as he tweeted the following on June 21:

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Christian Eriksen has rejected Manchester United's offer and prefers to either stay with Brentford or join Tottenham. | Jamie Jackson, Guardian

Another player rejects a move to Man United this summer...

Ata legooooooooooo Christian Eriksen has rejected Manchester United's offer and prefers to either stay with Brentford or join Tottenham. | Jamie Jackson, GuardianAnother player rejects a move to Man United this summer...Ata legooooooooooo ❌ Christian Eriksen has rejected Manchester United's offer and prefers to either stay with Brentford or join Tottenham. | Jamie Jackson, Guardian😳Another player rejects a move to Man United this summer... Ata legooooooooooo 😂👋 https://t.co/mMqh50etEQ

Former Liverpool star believes Christian Eriksen will be a 'squad player' at Manchester United

The Denmark international is set to become the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era. Ex-England midfielder Danny Murphy has claimed that Eriksen will not get into the side ahead of Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been a key member of United's squad since his arrival in January of 2020. However, he was less productive in front of goal in the most recent campaign.

Despite this, Murphy still believes that Fernandes will be given the nod over Eriksen, as the pundit told TalkSPORT:

"It’s a difficult one because I really like Eriksen. I’ve always admired him in terms of his creativity and the way he’s free with his football and tries things. Would it excite me if I was a United fan? He’s going to be a squad player, isn’t he? He’s not going to play instead of Fernandes.”

Murphy was also asked if he believes Eriksen is still a world-class player, to which he replied:

"No. He’s a welcome addition to any squad because he has experience and he has quality, but if you’re looking at the big games where United compete with Liverpool, City and Chelsea, is he going to play in their first 11? No, is the answer, if they want to be competitive.”

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Kevin De Bruyne is the only Premier League player with more assists than Christian Eriksen since 2013-14 Kevin De Bruyne is the only Premier League player with more assists than Christian Eriksen since 2013-14 🎯 https://t.co/xivuXeaFiy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far