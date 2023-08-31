Former Liverpool star posts advert looking to hire 'babysitter' for pet crocodile - Reports

Former Liverpool player and Fenerbahçe left winger Ryan Kent is looking for a caretaker for his crocodile. According to Turkish news outlets, Kent has also posted an online ad for the same. Many footballers have extravagant lifestyles with eccentric interests, and it appears that for Ryan Kent, that extends to wild animals, especially crocodiles.

Media outlet Aykiri stated that Kent is looking for a babysitter for his pet crocodile and is willing to pay the hired candidate $3000 as remuneration, alongside health insurance.

However bizarre it sounds, such a demand isn't odd for him, as another Turkish outlet, EnsonHaber, reported that Kent is interested in wild animals. Apparently, his fascination with crocodiles is also a long-standing one. According to James Tavernier, his former Rangers teammate, the winger once possessed two of them.

In fact, the former Liverpool player's obsession with wild animals is so deep that in 2018, he bought his former teammate, Nikola Katić, a small snake for Christmas as a Secret Santa gift.

Former Liverpool star Ryan Kent buys a horse for £145,000 in hopes of racing next year.

As has been already established, Ryan Kent loves animals, considering he spent a whopping £145,000 on a racehorse regarded as a potential Royal Ascot contender.

Kent is genuinely enthusiastic about horse racing because he acquired the horse at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale in Doncaster. It was bought through the efforts of a bloodstock agent named Daniel Creighton.

Creighton revealed that the former Liverpool player owns many other horses as well and is 'mad into racing.' He told the Racing Post:

"We came to this sale to try to find a Royal Ascot horse, but Ryan has plans to have others that might have that bit of Classic potential as well. He already has a Sea The Stars filly with John and Thady Gosden, and he has some in training with Ralph Beckett and Karl Burke as well. He has a couple of mares with us too and he’s mad into his racing. Obviously he’s a full-brother to a good horse and the sire is very good as well. He’ll go to a pre-trainer now but there’ll be no decision made about a trainer until later on as the owner will probably have a say in where the horse goes into training."

We hope the former Liverpool star's horse makes it to the Royal Ascot. Last season with Rangers, he managed to score 3 goals and 10 assists, which was not as impressive as his previous stints. That said, Kent may also be looking to revamp his playstyle with his new club this season.