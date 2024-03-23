Former Liverpool star Takumi Minamino claims Arsenal legend was better than Ronaldo Nazario 

Former Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino recently picked Arsenal legend Thierry Henry over Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario.

In a video challenge for GOAL, Minamino had to keep juggling the ball while letting his choices known. The Japanese footballer was asked to choose between Thierry Henry and Ronaldo Nazario and he picked the Frenchman ahead of Ronaldo.

Checkout the full video clip below:

Minamino, currently of Ligue 1 club AS Monaco, played for Liverpool between 2020 and 2022. He scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 55 appearances for the Merseysiders.

Since his move to AS Monaco, the Japanese has scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 49 appearances. The 29-year-old has been on good form this season, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 24 appearances across competitions.

His choice between Henry and Ronaldo, though, is an interesting one. Both are considered among the greatest goalscorers in the history of football and both players had decorated careers, winning the World Cup with their countries. Henry lifted the FIFA World Cup with France back in 1998 while Ronaldo starred in Brazil's 2002 triumph. The Brazilian also won the Ballon d'Or award twice (1997, 2002).

At the club level, Henry had a remarkable career for Arsenal, scoring 228 goals and providing 103 assists in 377 appearances for the Gunners. He was a key part of the Invincible side that won the Premier League title back in the 2003-04 season.

Henry completed a reported £16 million move to Barcelona back in 2007. He scored 49 goals and provided 27 assists in 121 appearances for Azulgrana. Henry won the European treble with Barca back in the 2008-09 season.

Sven-Goran Eriksson thinks Liverpool will win the league ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are involved in a close Premier League title race this season. The Gunners currently lead the table with 64 points from 28 matches. They are level on points with Jurgen Klopp's side, who are second on goal difference (46-39).

Manchester City, meanwhile, are third with 63 points from 28 matches. Only one point separates the top three at the moment and the title race is taking an intriguing shape. Sven Goran Eriksson, though, backed the Merseysiders to win the league. He said (via Metro):

"Well. I think Liverpool will win the league. They can't win the FA Cup, unfortunately. But they're playing good football and young players coming up, players which I never saw."

Arsenal and Manchester City are set to lock horns at the Etihad on March 31. The result of that game could have massive implications in the Premier League title race.