Former Liverpool star trolls Cristiano Ronaldo and Solsjkjaer meeting at Manchester United

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has trolled a picture of Manchester United new-boy Cristiano Ronaldo and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having a meeting in an office.

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a sensational return to Old Trafford in the final days of the summer transfer window. The Portuguese star made no secret of his desire to leave Juventus this summer and was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United's arch-rivals Manchester City.

Manchester United, however, hijacked City's move for Cristiano Ronaldo in the eleventh hour. The Red Devils signed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for €15 million-plus €8 million in add-ons on a two-year deal from Juventus.

"Ronaldo: I look forward to winning trophies with you, Ole: No, we don't do that here anymore," Jose Enrique captioned the Instagram post.

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Manchester United win three consecutive Premier League titles, a Champions League, two League Cups, and an FA Cup during his first spell with the club between 2003 and 2009.

A number of fans and pundits remained skeptical of Cristiano Ronaldo's ability to impact Manchester United's fortunes this season. The naysayers also believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the right man to lead Manchester United to silverware.

The Norwegian has led Manchester United to five semi-finals and a Europa League final during his time at Old Trafford but is yet to win a trophy with the club.

Manchester United will be expected to win the Premier League title after signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's addition to the squad will make Manchester United the favorites to win the Premier League title this season. Despite lacking a top-quality defensive midfielder, the Red Devils possess a number of quality options in attack and defence.

Ronaldo is no longer the flying winger he once was during his first spell with Manchester United. However, the 36-year-old is still one of the most prolific strikers in world football and has proven himself to be a serial winner.

The former Real Madrid star will be keen to lead Manchester United to their first Premier League title since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

