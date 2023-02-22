Liverpool were demolished in a 5-2 loss to Real Madrid at Anfield, their worst-ever continental loss at home on Tuesday (21 February). In a scathing critique of their current form, former Reds star Danny Murphy has urged manager Jurgen Klopp to shake up his squad by getting rid of six underperforming players in the summer.

The Reds have had a turbulent season, struggling to find consistency and they are now in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season. Currently sitting in eighth place in the Premier League table, the Merseysiders trail fourth-placed Tottenham by seven points.

The devastating 5-2 defeat in their Round of 16 first-leg tie against Real Madrid leaves their current Champions League hopes hanging in the balance.

For Murphy, a complete squad overhaul is necessary to revitalize Liverpool's future campaigns. Speaking on the White and Jordan show (via TalkSPORT), Murphy stated:

"I think it's time for a big reset, I think there's going to be five or six gone in the summer. I think Klopp knows, Klopp will get the opportunity to fix this and he deserves that opportunity, a hundred percent."

"I think most fans are with me on that. Is it easy getting players out the door? Some who will be on big money? We will have to wait and see."

🎙 Jamie Carragher at FT: “I’m not feeling too good, well done Madrid. I’ve never seen a team come to Anfield & destroy Liverpool like that in Europe. Embarrassing, shambolic.” 🎙 Jamie Carragher before kick-off: “Real Madrid last year were the luckiest team to win UCL ever.”🎙 Jamie Carragher at FT: “I’m not feeling too good, well done Madrid. I’ve never seen a team come to Anfield & destroy Liverpool like that in Europe. Embarrassing, shambolic.” https://t.co/O20ILamkQA

When asked about the players that could be shown the door at Anfield, following the loss to Real Madrid, Murphy stated:

“Well, I think there are some obvious ones who are nearing the end of their contracts or careers. When you’ve got Keita, Ox, Milner is near the end, that’s three in midfield, that leaves space then. You could probably throw Fabinho in there maybe, depending on how much you could get for him to get someone younger in that role with more energy."

Liverpool stunned by Real Madrid at Anfield in Champions League Round of 16 clash

In an enthralling first half, Liverpool came out of the gates firing, jumping to a commanding two-goal lead following goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

However, the visitors didn't take it lying down and clawed their way back into the game before the half-hour mark. Vinicius, who had been a constant threat, scored two goals before half time, sending the sides into the break all square.

The second half saw a complete turnaround in fortunes, with Real Madrid coming out of the blocks with renewed vigor. Eder Militao and Karim Benzema both found the back of the net early on, leaving Liverpool reeling. Benzema was in imperious form and put the game beyond doubt with a second goal.

It was a stunning comeback from Real Madrid, who showed real grit and determination to overturn the deficit and silence the Anfield crowd. Liverpool will be left ruing missed opportunities, while Madrid will savor a memorable victory that will live long in the memory.

