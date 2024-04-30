Former Liverpool star wants club to sign 'an established striker' to 'take some of that pressure off Darwin Nunez'

Former Liverpool striker Ryan Babel has claimed that signing an experienced forward could help the side bring out attacker Darwin Nunez's full potential. The Dutchman claimed that while Nunez had the tools to succeed, bringing in another option could be useful for the Reds.

Babel told Ladbrokes Fanzone:

"I do think Liverpool will need to strengthen up-front, regardless of whether or not Mo Salah stays at the club. Every game they create so many chances, but they also miss a lot of them. I'd like to see someone a little more clinical in those situations, in that number nine position."

Babel compared Nunez to some of the former Liverpool strikers and said:

"Darwin Nunez has improved a lot, when you look at the player who arrived two years ago, versus the player Liverpool have today. He's understood that there are different rules in England to Portugal.

"But he still has a long way to go, in my opinion, especially when you compare him to some of the strikers Liverpool have had over the years... you know, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, Daniel Sturridge, Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler... it's not an easy job."

He added:

"I'd like an established striker to come in and take some of that pressure off Darwin Nunez; someone who already understands what it means to play for a top team like Liverpool."

Since arriving from Benfica for a fee of £85 million in the summer of 2022, Nunez has had an up-and-down time at Anfield. This season, he has bagged 18 goals in 51 games across all competitions but has failed to find the back of the net in his last seven matches.

His inconsistency and questionable decision-making have proved costly for the side as they have slipped out of the title race. They sit third in the table, five points behind leaders Arsenal with three games to go.

Liverpool star expected to stay despite rumors of Saudi move: Reports

Salah is expected to stay after this season.

Mohamed Salah is unlikely to leave the Reds in the summer despite interest from the Saudi Pro League. According to The Athletic, the club expect the Egyptian to continue his stay at Anfield beyond this campaign.

This comes after Al-Ittihad made a strong approach for him last summer, offering over £100 million to sign the 31-year-old. However, the club declined the offer and he ended up staying for another season.

Salah has been exceptional this season, scoring 24 goals and setting up 13 more in 41 appearances across all competitions. He is set to enter the last year of his deal with the club next season, making the situation one to watch in the transfer window.