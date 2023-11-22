Former Los Blancos manager Jose Mourinho claims Carlo Ancelotti is the 'perfect coach for Real Madrid'

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has hailed Carlo Ancelotti as the "perfect coach" for the Madridistas. This comes amid rumours that the Spanish giants have found themselves at a managerial crossroads.

The current era under the stewardship of Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly drawing to a close, which has seen the club begin the search for a successor. This pursuit has reportedly steered the Madridistas towards a familiar face in Jose Mourinho, currently managing Roma.

Ancelotti is poised to relinquish his role at Madrid, with the prospect of leading Brazil's national team now looming on the horizon. This impending departure has brought about the emergence of Mourinho's name. However, it won't be the Portuguese tactician's first time in the corridors of the Santiago Bernabeu, having previously managed them for three seasons.

Mourinho's contract in Italy is set to expire next summer and this timing aligns with Ancelotti's expected departure. This coincidence has led to an increase in the rumors connecting the former Inter manager to a grand return to the Spanish capital.

However, Mourinho appeared to douse the flames of these speculations, as he told Rai1 (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Re-joining Real Madrid to replace Ancelotti? Florentino is super smart. He already has a super manager, why thinking of another? I’m Madridista and I hope Ancelotti will stay there. He’s the perfect coach for Real Madrid."

Real Madrid contemplate retaining Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti's journey with Los Blancos, spanning five seasons across his two tenures, has made him one of the most successful managers to grace the Santiago Bernabeu. According to Revelo (via Managing Madrid), Ancelotti and Madrid are engaged in dialogues, contemplating a potential two-year contract extension.

This news has emerged amid widespread speculation that Ancelotti's chapter at Madrid would conclude following the 2024 season. However, this assumption has now been cast in a new light by these ongoing discussions.

The Brazilian Football Federation has reportedly courted Ancelotti for the coveted role of managing their men's national team. This pursuit had led to rumors about Ancelotti embarking on a managerial escapade with the South American football powerhouse. However, the anticipated move to Brazil seems to be hanging in the balance, with the renewal at Madrid emerging as a viable alternative.

The decisions are set to be made by Ancelotti and Real Madrid towards the end of the current season. Amid this, Xabi Alonso has also been named as a potential successor to Ancelotti. However, the former Los Blancos midfielder is currently managing Bayer Leverkusen and is believed to be considering an extension with the German club.