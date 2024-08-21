Former Manchester United coach names 2 players the Red Devils should sell this summer

Former Manchester United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen has suggested that the side should get rid of attackers Antony and Jadon Sancho. The Dutchman, who served under Sir Alex Ferguson, believes that the side have better options on the wing than the duo.

He said about Antony (via Metro UK):

"I would sell Antony straight away, no discussion. United have better players there now in those positions with Amad [Diallo] coming in, [Alejandro] Garnacho has shown he can play on both sides. Even Bruno Fernandes can play wide if needed.

"I don’t think you necessarily need another player with pace, you need a player with good deliveries. There’s so many options there. Antony hasn’t done anything to suggest we are going to see anything different this season. But I don’t think the market is jumping up and down to pay his fee and wages."

The Brazilian has struggled to make a mark at Old Trafford since completing a massive £86 million move from Ajax two seasons ago. He bagged just three goals and two assists in 38 games across all competitions in the previous campaign.

Meulensteen added about Sancho:

"I think it’s best he moves on. If Jadon is not in ten Hag’s plans, then you are creating another problem. It will be a constant question from the media. Jadon is a good player, we saw that again at Dortmund last season. But it went completely wrong at United.

"They do not need a repeat of that situation this season. It creates unnecessary noise around the club. You want a good, happy group playing for each other. The best thing for me is Jadon does move onto another club and United moves on without him."

Sancho had a falling out with Erik ten Hag last year over his professionalism in training, leading to the attacker being frozen out of the squad. Manchester United later sent him on loan to Borussia Dortmund for the second half of the campaign.

Manchester United offered chance to sign out-of-favour Chelsea star: Reports

Chilwell is expected to leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have presented Manchester United with the opportunity to sign defender Ben Chilwell. According to talkSPORT, the London side could look to sell the left-back after the Red Devils expressed interest.

This comes after Blues manager Enzo Maresca admitted that the 27-year-old could struggle to find minutes with the new setup at Stamford Bridge. He suggested that a move could be best for all parties.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in their ranks to play at the position. However, with both the players being injury-prone, the addition of Chilwell could be useful. The Englishman has made 106 appearances for the Blues since arriving from Leicester City in 2020, registering nine goals and 12 assists.

