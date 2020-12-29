Former Manchester United coach praises Bruno Fernandes

Rene Meulensteen has been full of praise for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The 26-year-old has been spectacular for the Red Devils since joining them in January from Sporting Lisbon.

Meulensteen, who was Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant coach for a number of years, believes that Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's most important player.

The Portuguese sensation has been involved in 52% of Manchester United's goals since his move in January and has been one of the Premier League's best players in 2020. The midfielder was on target for the Red Devils at the weekend as they drew 2-2 with Leicester City

Speaking to Stadium Astro after Manchester United's draw with Leicester City, Meulensteen said:

"I think United can only have one New Year’s Wish and that’s for Fernandes not to get injured or suspended. His energy is unbelievable. Look at this goal again – it’s absolutely fantastic. The timing of the run and ball from Edinson Cavani is fantastic. As soon as Fernandes gets on the ball the likes of Marcus Rashford are on their way."

He added:

"Fernandes is just so, so important for United. He gives them rhythm, he’s a winner, he’s a leader, he creates assists and he scores goals."

⚽️ 18 goals

🅰️ 13 assists@B_Fernandes8 has been directly involved in over half of Man Utd's #PL goals since his debut (31/60)#LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/nj8HsmLqg2 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 27, 2020

Bruno Fernandes has been on fire this season, with 10 goals and 6 assists in fourteen Premier League games. The midfielder won the Premier League's Player of the Month award for November.

Advertisement

He's been the driving force for Manchester United this season, with the club currently sitting 4th in the Premier League, five points behind league leaders Liverpool, with a game in hand.

Manchester United already have Bruno Fernandes' replacements

Bruno Fernandes has been immense for Manchester United

Rene Meulensteen believes that Manchester United already have two players who can replace Bruno Fernandes, should anything happen to the midfielder.

The two players in question are summer signing Donny van de Beek and club-record signing Paul Pogba.

Meulensteen told Stadium Astro:

"They have other players that can go in that position like Pogba or Donny van de Beek but they don’t have the same impact as him. I’m so impressed by his energy levels. He’s not afraid to work hard. He’s always trying to hurt the opposition with a pass in behind, he’s not afraid to shoot from distance. It’s a player that United rely on heavily. I’m sure that if he wasn’t there it would have an effect on United’s form."