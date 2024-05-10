Former Manchester United defender urges Gareth Southgate to not pick 3 Red Devils stars for England 2024 Euro squad

Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker has urged Gareth Southgate to not pick Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo in his squad for the UEFA Euro 2024. The 17th edition of the tournament is slated to begin on June 14 and will be hosted by Germany.

Parker believes the three Manchester United players haven't done enough to receive a call-up. While he asserted that Southgate is likely to include centre-back Harry Maguire in his squad, Parker stated that Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi would be a better choice as a left-sided centre-half.

Luke Shaw has been dubbed as one of the finest left-backs to have graced the Premier League. Sadly, his career has more or less been plagued with injuries. This, Parker believes, doesn't make him the right fit for the tournament.

Here's what he said about the defender while speaking to MyBettingSites.co.uk:

"He's [Shaw] played no football. He’s barely played over the last five years. He starts blocking people and pulling people when the game isn’t going his way because he doesn’t do the hard work. You can’t take Luke Shaw. [Chelsea’s Ben] Chilwell has hardly played either. You don’t know if he’s going to stay fit. But you may find that if they are picked for England they’ll fight through the pain knowing the rewards if they win."

Marcus Rashford's recent form has been pretty off-colour. The Englishman has just eight goals this year in 40 appearances across all competitions, and Parker believes Southgate should be picking players who are currently in form.

The 60-year-old also feels Kobbie Mainoo isn't the perfect choice for Southgate in midfield. The England manager has several other options at his disposal, including Conor Gallagher, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and James Maddison.

Parker said:

"I don’t think England can take him. There are players that have done better. Since he made his debut for England he’s struggled a bit so picking him means he won’t be starting and you’re taking him away for a month when he probably needs a break. It could be better for him to have some down time and be with his mates rather than walking around a hotel."

Manchester United's abysmal run in the Premier League got worse following a 0-4 defeat to Crystal Palace

Erik ten Hag's men found themselves in a sticky wicket following their harrowing defeat to Crystal Palace on May 6 (Monday). However, it was just another reminder of how the season has gone for them.

Manchester United have just one win in their last five Premier League games. Their last victory was a 4-2 win against Sheffield United on April 25. They currently sit in the eighth position on the table with three games left in the season.

The Red Devils next face Arsenal on May 12, Sunday. The clash is extremely crucial for the Gunners as it may decide whether or not they lift the title for the first time in over two decades.

As for Manchester United, the title might decide if the Dutch manager will continue at the club after the current season.