Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov names three players who will "dominate the future" of football

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has revealed the three players he believes will "dominate" European football in the coming years. The players on the Bulgarian's list are Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

"Mbappe, Haaland, and Rashford are the players I am looking at to dominate the future," said Berbatov.

The former Red Devils player also spoke at length about Rashford and his impact in England, claiming the striker is a 'superstar'.

"Rashford is still a very young player and he is a superstar in world football. He’s been leading United’s attack for a while now too. I think he is getting the credit he deserves, and hopefully, he is only just getting started," said Berbatov.

"Although he’s only 23, he’s already got lots of experience. He’s going into his fifth year as a senior player and a big part of the team. Not many other players at his age can say they have had that level of experience at a big club," Berbatov added.

Rashford has been a star in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this year but his scoring stats pale in comparison to Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. The Englishman has scored 20 goals in 47 matches while Haaland's 33 have come in the same number of matches and Mbappe has netted 32 times in 38 games.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford must work on his weaknesses: Dimitar Berbatov

Manchester United player Marcus Rashford

Even though Dimitar Berbatov labeled Manchester United forward Marcus Rashforda 'superstar', the Bulgarian stated that the 23-year-old still has to work on his weaknesses and concentration levels.

"Now, it’s simple, he must continue to work on his strengths and work on his weaknesses," said Berbatov. "My view is that he should work on converting every chance he gets. Sometimes his concentration isn’t 100% when he has a good goal-scoring opportunity, so he needs to work on that. If he stays healthy and doesn’t have any injuries, then he will always be up there and an easy pick for the manager."

Berbatov, who scored 56 goals in 149 appearances for Manchester United, claimed that Rashford has the ability to emulate the longevity of legends like Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes at Old Trafford.

"When you look at club legends like Giggs and Scholes, they were consistent every season. They were always the first choice for the manager no matter what other players came and went. They were at the club for over 20 years, this is the consistency that he should be aiming for," said Berbatov.