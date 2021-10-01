"He's not going to sign any contract" - Manchester United legend highlights why Paul Pogba could leave Old Trafford

Former Manchester United star Paul Ince believes French midfielder Paul Pogba will not sign a next contract with the Red Devils if he continues to be substituted in the second half of games by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 28-year-old was taken off in the 75th minute of Manchester United's Champions League group game against Villarreal on Wednesday night. Solskjaer's side were searching for a moment of inspiration in order to score a winner against Unai Emery's team and claim all three points.

The Norwegian's decision to take off Paul Pogba was one that baffled Manchester United fans and pundits. Paul Ince believes the Frenchman is unlikely to sign a new contract if he continues to be substituted during big games. Paul Ince told the Youtube Channel The United Stand:

"If he starts doing that, Pogba will not stay. There's no way Pogba will stay. We were all getting happy 'Pogba is in talks with United about a new contract'. When you start taking people like Pogba off, he's not going to sign any contract, that's for sure. That's like an embarrassment to Paul Pogba."

Manchester United claimed a 2-1 victory over Villarreal thanks to a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time. The Red Devils bounced back from their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday, a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will be desperate to keep hold of Paul Pogba

Manchester United were reportedly open to the prospect of selling Paul Pogba this summer and were listening to offers from the likes of PSG and Juventus. The Frenchman has less than a year remaining on his current contract with the club and is yet to sign an extension.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, though, is believed to be a huge fan of the 28-year-old and is desperate to keep hold of the former Juventus star. Pogba has already provided seven assists in just eight appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season.

The midfielder has been in exemplary form since the turn of the year and is continuing to prove his worth to Manchester United. The Red Devils will, therefore, be desperate to convince him to sign a contract extension with the club in the near future.

