Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson heaps praise on two young managers 

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has picked Eddie Howe and Scott Parker as the two young managers who have a bright future ahead of them.

The former Manchester United manager has been involved in the game even after his retirement eight years ago and is often seen attending matches at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United icon talked about the mindset both managers possess and how they are ready to make the big decisions in their respective teams. Speaking on the LADBible YouTube channel, Ferguson said the following about Scott Parker's Fulham side:

“They (Fulham) don’t change and don’t panic. They stick with the beliefs of their manager and I think that’s a great indication of how good he is.”

Despite finishing 18th in the Premier League, Ferguson enjoyed the positive football the Cottagers played under Parker this season. Speaking about Parker, the former Manchester United manager said:

“I think the boy Scott Parker at Fulham has done a great job. I’ve watched them a lot and they keep playing their football."

Sir Alex Ferguson dismisses Eddie Howe myth as he insists incoming Celtic boss is one of the brightest young managers around

Despite both Howe and Parker suffering relegation from the Premier League in their respective careers, both young managers have caught the eye of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson was impressed by how Eddie Howe took Bournemouth from the cusp of relegation from League Two to Premier League promotion in the span of two years. Speaking of Eddie Howe's time at Bournemouth, Ferguson said:

"On young managers, Eddie Howe had a great period at Bournemouth, for a young manager. I think he did very well. Even though he’s relegated it doesn’t mean to say he’s not a good manager, I think he is a good manager."

Both Eddie Howe and Scott Parker are expected to have bright managerial careers ahead of them. The pair are currently linked with vacant managerial positions at Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

Clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all hired their previous players as managers in the recent past. With Scott Parker having previously played for Tottenham from 2011 to 2013, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy might be tempted to bring him in as a replacement for Jose Mourinho.

