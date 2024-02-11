Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson provides straightforward response when asked if Tottenham can win the PL

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson dismissed chances of Tottenham Hotspur ever winning the Premier League. Speaking on Sky Sports, the iconic tactician claimed that the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool were much better.

In a light-hearted conversation with presenter Mark Chapman, Ferguson said that the north London club had no chance of winning the English top flight ever. Chapman asked:

“Will Spurs ever win the Premier League?”

“No,” Ferguson said bluntly.

“What’s funny about that? You’ve just broken my heart,” Chapman added.

Ferguson then explained:

“61 was the last time they won it. Well, that’s a long time. But the proposition today with Liverpool and Man City being so powerful in the Premier League, even for United…”

“I think Spurs are more likely to win it than United these days,” Chapman claimed.

To this, Ferguson said:

“No chance.”

Spurs have been repeatedly mocked for their inability to win trophies, with their last major one coming in 2008 in the League Cup. However, the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as the manager has given some hope to fans, with the north Londoners enjoying a strong season.

Currently, they find themselves fourth in the table (47), seven points off leaders Liverpool (54). While Tottenham fans may themselves play down the possibility of lifting the Premier League this season, they could be on the right path under the Australian manager who has been impressive.

Manchester United decide final price for Serie A youngster amidst interest from Tottenham - Reports

Manchester United are unwilling to pay more than £25 million for Juventus center-back Dean Huijsen, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve. The 18-year-old, currently on loan at Roma, has also caught the eye of Tottenham Hotspur.

United are keen on adding a center-back in the upcoming window. With the contracts of both Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane set to expire in the summer, the Red Devils have multiple slots to fill in the rotation at central defence.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven among their ranks, while they also added youngster Radu Dragusin in the January window. However, both Romero and Van de Ven have suffered from injury troubles this season, meaning the addition of another option in Huijsen could prove valuable.

Huijsen initially began his career in the youth ranks at Malaga before moving to Juventus' youth setup in 2021. He made his debut in October 2023 for the Bianconeri, coming off the bench in a 1-0 win over AC Milan. The Dutchman joined Roma on a short-term loan in January and has made five appearances, scoring once.