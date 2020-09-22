Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra has slammed the club's board of directors for the club's lack of transfer activity this summer. Manchester United have made only one signing so far, signing Donny van de Beek from Ajax for £40 million.

In a 20-minute video posted on his Instagram, Evra was highly critical of United's performance in the transfer window. He voiced his concern at how Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not received the backing he deserves, even after a positive end to his first full season in charge of Manchester United.

"Some people work for this club and they are damaging this club, that's why we have to tell the truth to the fans, " Evra said. “I know some people are scared to speak up about because they may not get a job in the future. But I don't care, I don't need Manchester United. I love Manchester United.”

Evra went on to talk about United's history, and claimed that some people want to 'blow up the legacy'.

“Before us, Bobby Charlton, George Best, all those people, they made the history of the club. That’s what we try to respect - [Champions League] in 99, and us in 08 - and some people want to blow up all this legacy for what? For which reasons? We are better than that.”

Patrice Evra won five Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League during his eight-year stint at Manchester United.

Manchester United's poor start to the season

Manchester United made a poor start to its 2020-21 Premier League campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. Fans and former players were left angered and frustrated as United failed to cause Crystal Palace any problems during their first league game of the season.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blamed the lack of a proper pre-season and limited rest for his players as the reasons for their dismal performance. Solskjaer went on to say that many of his players had barely trained with the club for even one week, and were not yet game ready.

Manchester United have failed to acquire any of their top transfer targets this summer. United were linked with big money moves for the likes of Jadon Sancho, Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon. But Bale and Reguilon have now joined rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and Sancho seems to be out of United's price range. The club have failed to bring in any new faces apart from Van de Beek this summer.

Solskjaer would have wished for a better start to the season for United

Can Manchester United add to their squad?

Manchester United have until October 5th to make new additions to their squad. United have been linked with moves for Ismaila Sarr of Watford, Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona and left-back Alex Telles of Porto.

Many pundits, including Patrice Evra, feel that Manchester United should focus their efforts on signing a new centre-back after the horror show from Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United's current centre-back pairing have not instilled any confidence in fans or pundits. United currently have 7 senior centre-backs on their books and would therefore have to move on some of their defenders to create space for new ones.