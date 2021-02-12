Former Manchester United player Paul Parker says Harry Maguire 'is not a leader' 

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should consider replacing Harry Maguire as club captain since the former Leicester man 'is not a leader'.

Parker believes that Harry Maguire has failed to live up to expectations since joining Manchester United from Leicester City. The centre-back arrived in Manchester in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth £80 million, the world-record fee for a defender.

Harry Maguire has been a regular in the Manchester United squad since joining the club. The England international has put in a number of impressive performances for the Red Devils but has often been criticized for his lack of pace and consistency.

Manchester United were expected to sign a top-quality centre-back to partner Maguire at the heart of United's defense last summer. However, the club failed to complete a move for any of their top targets.

The Red Devils endured a poor start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign, losing three of their opening four home league fixtures. Manchester United's defence was held accountable for their dreadful performances which led to Maguire receiving heavy criticism.

Despite putting in a number of solid displays in recent months, Maguire's leadership has been questioned by former Manchester United defender, Paul Parker.

The 56-year-old pundit told the Sun:

"Regarding the centre-backs, people talk about bringing in a new partner for Harry Maguire, but I would look at bringing in two centre-backs, why can't it be a player who comes in and plays alongside Victor Lindelof?"

"Harry Maguire is not a leader, he plays the game for himself, he sits way too deep, he dribbles for the sake of dribbling and runs himself into cul-de-sacs. The goal against Sheffield United, he put David de Gear in a terrible position and he made a terrible clearance which people then blamed the goalkeeper," said Paul Parker.

Paul Parker says he's not been impressed by Harry Maguire yet #mufc https://t.co/CoaaxQ1pJD — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) January 2, 2020

Paul Parker remains unsure about Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

Harry Maguire with the captain's armband for Manchester United

Paul Parker has urged Manchester United to sign a new centre-back next summer to provide more quality and competition for places within the squad. The two-time Premier League winner remains unsure about Harry Maguire and believes Manchester United still need to strengthen their defense.

'Sometimes you need to look at the build-up to see the mistakes. I have always been unsure about Maguire since the day Manchester United signed him. When they paid £80m, the club didn't buy an £80 m centre-back, it was great business by Leicester," said Parker.

Harry Maguire 'is not a leader' and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should consider replacing his captain, says former Manchester United defender Paul Parker. pic.twitter.com/nu5Yb98oW0 — Ndibba (@ndibbaupdates) February 12, 2021

"Despite the position that Manchester United find themselves in the Premier League, they still need to strengthen in the transfer market this summer," he concluded.