Former Manchester United star Anderson ordered to serve prison time as reported details of case emerge

Former Manchester United midfielder could serve time behind bars following his failure to pay child support payments. A court in Brazil has ordered the 37-year-old to make payments of £142,000 or he could be in prison for up to 30 days.

According to talkSPORT, he can avoid jail time by making the payment and was informed of the situation in early September. The player is yet to comment on the situation.

Anderson made a name for himself in the later years of Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure at Manchester United. He moved to Porto as a 17-year-old from Brazilian side Gremio, impressing for an 18-month stretch before joining the Red Devils. He won the Golden Boy award in 2008 and was poised to be a regular star for the side until his career was ravaged by regular injuries. He eventually left in 2015 to join Brazilian side Internacional before retiring in 2020 following a short spell in Turkish football with Adana Demirspor.

Trending

Manchester United star opens up after reaching milestone

Maguire made his 250th appearance for the club.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire revealed his gratitude after notching 250 appearances for the club. Speaking to the club website, the centre-back claimed that he was lucky to reach the milestone and hoped to continue his journey with the Red Devils.

He said:

“To play that amount of games is a huge privilege,” Maguire continued.

“The dream of a young kid, growing up in Sheffield, to play one game for Manchester United would have been a dream come true, but to play 250 I feel really lucky, really grateful. Hopefully [there’s] many more to come and some good memories to come along with it.”

The 32-year-old became the third member of the current squad to reach that tally, with Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw the other two. He joined for a then-record transfer fee for a defender, with Manchester United splurging £80 million to sign him from Leicester City.

His time at Old Trafford has largely been inconsistent, with the player facing a considerable amount of criticism for his performances. Despite that, he has stuck through and has become a regular feature under Ruben Amorim, appearing in five of their six games this season.

In his tenure with the club, Maguire has collected 16 goals and nine assists. He lifted the Carabao Cup in 2023 before winning the FA Cup the following year.

