Former Manchester United star backs the club to sign England international this summer

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has backed the club to sign Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

The Everton forward scored 16 goals in the Premier League last season, and impressed with his ability to hold the ball up and test defenders with his aerial ability and strength.

Manchester United have already signed Jadon Sancho, and someone like Calvert-Lewin would only add more quality and depth to their attack.

Rio Ferdinand feels that Calvert-Lewin will add more aggression to the team, and make a big impact at Old Trafford if they can sign him.

"Listen Dominic Calvert-Lewin for me I love him. I've watched a lot of Everton this year and he's one that unnerves defenders. He's not one you want to play against week in, week out. He's aggressive, he attacks the ball.

"I think he'd be a fantastic signing for Manchester United. It's one out of left field a little bit but I think he'd have a big impact," Ferdinand said on FIVE YouTube channel.

Calvert-Lewin would offer something different at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to lift silverware at Manchester United, and there will be a lot of pressure next season to do so.

Manchester United fell at the final hurdle in the Europa League against Villarreal last season, and the lack of an alternative game plan was an issue at times last season.

Teams could sit deep against Manchester United next season owing to the quality of their attack, and that’s where a player like Calvert-Lewin will be crucial.

Another session in the bank 🦋 pic.twitter.com/mPnljYd8A1 — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) June 5, 2021

With brilliant crossers of the ball in Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho, and a world-class creative midfielder in Bruno Fernandes, Calvert-Lewin will have all the service he needs to thrive at Manchester United.

The forward was at his best under former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti last season, as the Italian made good use of Lucas Digne, Seamus Coleman and James Rodriguez to find the England international in the box.

Teams struggled to mark Calvert-Lewin, so he can offer Manchester United the plan B they need to close the gap on Manchester City next season.

