Former Manchester United star comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's post after UEFA EURO 2024 qualification 

Jesse Lingard dubbed former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT in reaction to Portugal qualifying for Euro 2024.

Ronaldo's Selecao sealed their place at next year's European Championships in Germany on Friday night (October 13). The Al-Nassr superstar bagged a brace as Roberto Martinez's men beat Slovakia 3-2.

The 38-year-old now sits second in the goalscoring ranks in Euro 2024 qualifiers with seven goals in seven games. He will become the first player in history to reach six European Championships next year.

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram following his nation's qualification and also thanked the Portuguese Football Federation:

"We're at EURO 2024! Very happy to help Portugal reach another final stage of a great competition. A special thanks to the Portuguese Football Federation and to the fans present at the stadium for the beautiful tribute!"

Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Lingard responded to the Portuguese icon in the comments. He said:

"Goat."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's brace took him on to 125 goals and 44 assists in 202 caps. He is international football's all-time record goalscorer for men and it comes as no surprise to see Lingard label him the GOAT.

The duo spent a short period together at Manchester United in the 2021-22 season. Ronaldo enjoyed a prolific campaign at Old Trafford, bagging 24 goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions.

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal reach Euro 2024

Diogo Dalot was thrilled with Selecao's qualification.

Diogo Dalot played in Portugal's 3-2 victory against Slovakia at the Estadio do Dragao. The Red Devils right-back played at left-back as Martinez's side ensured their place at Euro 2024.

The 24-year-old earned his 15th cap on the night and was proud to have played his part in helping Selecao clinch qualification. He posted a picture of the Portuguese squad celebrating to his Instagram account with the caption:

"EURO2024. Thank you Portuguese, thank you Dragon! We're going to have a great time with our team."

Martinez possesses an exciting squad that could be one of the favorites at Euro 2024. There is a blend of world-class experienced talents such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes with the younger generation also contributing.

The likes of Benfica defender Antonio Silva, Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, and AC Milan forward Rafael Leao are also shining. It bodes well for Portugal who last won the European Championships in 2016.