Former Manchester United star David De Gea posts cryptic tweet after Luis Rubiales refuses to resign

Spanish goalkeeper and former Manchester United player David de Gea has voiced his thoughts over the Luis Rubiales incident. The Spanish Football Federation president has come under widespread criticism following his actions at the end of the Women's World Cup.

In a tweet, De Gea stated:

"My ears are bleeding."

Rubiales was caught on camera kissing one of the players, Jennifer Hermoso, on stage after Spain beat England 1-0 to win the Women's World Cup. The player went on to state that she felt uncomfortable during the incident, leading to calls for Rubiales to step down from his position.

However, the 46-year-old has remained defiant in his stance, claiming that the kiss was consensual and that there were social forces looking to force his resignation. In a general assembly meeting of the RFEF, Rubiales stated emphatically that he would not resign from his position. He said:

"I want to give my explanation about the peck (small kiss), it was a peck. The desire that I could have giving that kiss was the same desire that I could have giving my daughter a kiss, here there was no dominance."

The executive's actions have drawn the world's attention, with multiple prominent figures in Spanish football demanding action to be taken against him. The likes of Iker Casillas and Hector Bellerin, alongside women's footballers Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen, have offered their support to Hermoso.

Manchester United continue goalkeeper rebuild following De Gea exit and Onana signing

United are in the running for another goalkeeper.

Manchester United are looking to sign another goalkeeper this window, according to multiple sources. The Red Devils already completed the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan after long-time keeper David de Gea left the club on the expiry of his contract.

Erik ten Hag's side are also keen on finding a new club for De Gea's backup, Dean Henderson. The 26-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest and is expected to be loaned out to Crystal Palace.

Manchester United are considering options for Onana's backup now. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that they are contemplating the signing of Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir in a deal worth around €7 million.

They are also looking to sign Benfica's Odysseas Vlachodimos. Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that they have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the player. They are now expected to negotiate with the Portuguese club, who are looking for around €15 million for the 29-year-old.