"I have no doubt that it will be magical” - Former Manchester United star excited by the prospect of new look defence

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre is excited by the prospect of having a centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and new signing Raphael Varane in the near future.

Speaking to MyBettingSites (via the Manchester Evening News), Mikael Silvestre believes the new Manchester United centre-back pairing will be a magical sight but will take time for Maguire and Varane to get used to playing alongside each other. Silvestre said:

"It will take time for the two of them to work together but when it does, I have no doubt that it will be magical. He is going to bring his leadership and experience and playing alongside Harry Maguire will be a great centre-back partnership. It may take a few weeks or months for the two of them to get used to playing alongside each other, so they can learn and understand each other’s style of play and work out what works for the two of them."

Mikael Silvestre has also raised the importance of having a ball-playing centre-back in modern football, something Raphael Varane can bring whilst at Manchester United. Silvestre added:

“In modern football, it’s so important to have a strong defensive line. Not just in defending and keeping clean sheets, but also when attacking. Every team wants to control the ball and stretch their opponents from the back four, and that is something that Raphaël Varane can do."

Manchester United have signed Raphael Varane from Real Madrid for a fee of £41 million. The 28-year-old World Cup-winning defender was unveiled as a new Manchester United player in front of a packed Old Trafford prior to the Red Devils' opening Premier League game against Leeds United, which they comfortably won 5-1.

Mikael Silvestre wants Manchester United to win a trophy after spending big this summer

Mikael Silvestre has urged Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to win a trophy after spending big in the summer transfer window. Silvestre said:

"Solskjær must win a trophy this season and he'll be aware of that. For the players, the manager and for the club. It is in the DNA of Manchester United."

"Signing Sancho and Varane are two key elements for United to push on, as well as keeping Cavani for one more season. The team should be ready to push to challenge City for the title. The manager has been around the players for long enough now where he should know how to get the best out of them."

