Former Manchester United star gets suspended 14-month prison sentence after 99mph car crash - Reports

Former Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has reportedly received a suspended 14-month prison sentence after a car crash. The left-back allegedly crashed into a Ford Fiesta with his Audi A3 while overspeeding.

As per talkSPORT, on August 20, 2023, Williams' car collided with the back of the Ford Fiesta before hitting a central reservation. In the court proceedings, he was seen driving at 99mph in a 70mph zone. He also admitted to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

The former Manchester United defender has now been handed a 14-month prison sentence suspended for two years. As per Chester Crown Court's sentence on Friday, May 23, Williams will have to complete 180 hours of unpaid work. He has also been handed a three-year ban from driving.

Judge Eric Lamb said in court:

"There was no reason for driving in the way you did."

The Ford Fiesta he hit, meanwhile, had one driver and two passengers, who sustained some injuries.

Williams came through Manchester United's academy and made 51 senior appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists. However, he failed to make a big impact and was sent out on loan at Norwich City and Ipswich Town. He was then released at the end of the 2023-24 season and is currently without a club.

Brandon Williams on returning to Manchester United after Ipswich loan spell

The 14-year-old left-back spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Ipswich Town. He made 17 appearances for them, scoring two goals, as they earned promotion to the Premier League.

However, in a podcast with former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster, Williams revealed that he was falling out of love with football. He said (via BBC Sport):

"I ended up coming back to Manchester, sorted a lot of things out. Things got worse... I go into this mode where I just don't care. I have this switch where I don't care what happens. They [family and friends] wanted me to get back to football but they could see I'd fallen out of love with.

"It hurts me watching football now because I just want to be there, I just want to play. I miss being in a team, on the coach, travelling to games, having meals together and just doing things. I want to have that feeling again of winning and being around the changing room environment."

During his court sentence for the car crash, it was revealed that Williams is working to get back to football. He is working towards his fitness with football coach Sean O'Shea.

