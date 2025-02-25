Former Manchester United star could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami after talks with David Beckham: Reports

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could join Inter Miami after a recent interaction with the club's president and co-owner David Beckham, according to Manchester Evening News. Pogba is currently without a club.

NADO Italia provisionally suspended the Frenchman in September 2023 after he tested positive for DHEA, a banned substance that raises testosterone levels, during a match between Juventus and Udinese. Later, Pogba was sentenced to a four-year ban for doping by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS).

However, after an appeal in October 2024, his ban was reduced from four years to 18 months. In November last year, his contract with Juventus, which was expected to run until June 2026, was mutually terminated. Pogba will be eligible to resume his playing career in March and has already been practicing since January.

Inter Miami started their 2025 MLS campaign on Saturday (February 22) with a 2-2 draw against New York City. During the match, Paul Pogba was in the stands alongside David Beckham and tennis legend Serena Williams.

Beckham had played a major role in convincing Lionel Messi to join the Herons and the Manchester United legend can also bring the Frenchman to MLS. Free agent Paul Pogba is also linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Marseille, where Mason Greenwood plays.

Manchester United set to cut another 200 jobs: Reports

Manchester United are set to cut around 150-200 jobs as they aim to regain profitability after five years of losses, as per Reuters. The club confirmed the statement on Monday (February 24).

United are looking forward to restructuring and cutting costs since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took over the club's 25 percent stake last year. The club also terminated around 250 workers in 2024 and they will continue to work on the plan this year too. Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada said (via Reuters):

"We have lost money for the past five consecutive years. This cannot continue."

The plan also eliminates free lunches for Old Trafford staff, which reportedly saves the club more than $1 million a year. Executive bonuses will be paid at reduced rates, and new revised schemes will be introduced to save money. United will also stop donating to other charitable causes.

